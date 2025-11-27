Olight’s 3-in-1 Arkfeld Ultra drops in price and fans call it “the best torch they've ever owned”
Sleek and powerful, the Arkfeld Ultra costs a little over £80 on Black Friday
Deals on torches have been something of a sleeper hit this Black Friday. It's not that surprising, considering that we have hardly any sunny hours left in a day. The latest offer that piqued my interest is this Arkfeld Ultra deal, which reduces the price of this competent 3-in-1 torch by 30%.
I actually reviewed the Olight Arkfeld Ultra last year when it came out, and one of the only criticisms I had was the price, which isn't an issue anymore. In the review, I said that its "portability, build quality, and aesthetic appeal make it a luxurious yet functional choice for EDC enthusiasts who value innovation."
The Arkfeld Ultra packs far more technology into its slim, pocketable frame than most torches in its size class. And now it's £36 off for Black Friday!
Built from Olight’s lightweight O-aluminium, the torch houses a 3-in-1 lighting system: a main LED with multiple brightness levels, a dedicated UV LED for inspections, and a precise green laser for pointing or marking. The main beam delivers up to 1,400 lumens with a smooth, wide flood pattern, and you can cycle through four brightness settings plus a strobe using the intuitive dual-button interface on the top plate.
Despite the power output, the Arkfeld Ultra remains easy to carry thanks to its flat, rectangular design, which slips into a pocket far more comfortably than a traditional cylindrical flashlight.
A powerful magnetic tail lets you attach it to metal surfaces for hands-free use, whether you’re working under a car bonnet or navigating a dark campsite.
Battery performance is another strong point: the built-in rechargeable cell offers long runtimes, especially in the lower brightness modes, and recharges quickly using Olight’s magnetic cable.
The Arkfeld Ultra is a robust little tool with excellent everyday utility, made even more appealing now that its biggest drawback – the premium price tag – has been softened by this Black Friday discount.
