Olight’s 3-in-1 Arkfeld Ultra drops in price and fans call it “the best torch they've ever owned”

Deals on torches have been something of a sleeper hit this Black Friday. It's not that surprising, considering that we have hardly any sunny hours left in a day. The latest offer that piqued my interest is this Arkfeld Ultra deal, which reduces the price of this competent 3-in-1 torch by 30%.

I actually reviewed the Olight Arkfeld Ultra last year when it came out, and one of the only criticisms I had was the price, which isn't an issue anymore. In the review, I said that its "portability, build quality, and aesthetic appeal make it a luxurious yet functional choice for EDC enthusiasts who value innovation."

Built from Olight’s lightweight O-aluminium, the torch houses a 3-in-1 lighting system: a main LED with multiple brightness levels, a dedicated UV LED for inspections, and a precise green laser for pointing or marking. The main beam delivers up to 1,400 lumens with a smooth, wide flood pattern, and you can cycle through four brightness settings plus a strobe using the intuitive dual-button interface on the top plate.

Despite the power output, the Arkfeld Ultra remains easy to carry thanks to its flat, rectangular design, which slips into a pocket far more comfortably than a traditional cylindrical flashlight.

A powerful magnetic tail lets you attach it to metal surfaces for hands-free use, whether you’re working under a car bonnet or navigating a dark campsite.

Battery performance is another strong point: the built-in rechargeable cell offers long runtimes, especially in the lower brightness modes, and recharges quickly using Olight’s magnetic cable.

The Arkfeld Ultra is a robust little tool with excellent everyday utility, made even more appealing now that its biggest drawback – the premium price tag – has been softened by this Black Friday discount.