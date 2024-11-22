Low on energy? Here's why Black Friday is the best time to buy portable power stations

Black Friday isn’t just about snagging the latest tech gadgets or upgrading your wardrobe – it’s the perfect time to invest in something practical and future-proof: a portable power station. With record-low prices and unbeatable deals, there’s no better moment to secure reliable, on-the-go energy for all your devices and appliances!
The best portable power stations have become essential for modern living. They are excellent for camping trips, prepping for power outages, or simply reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.
With energy prices remaining unpredictable, portable power stations also provide a sense of security. Charge them with renewable energy sources like solar panels, and you’re not just saving money – you’re making a greener choice.
Black Friday deals allow you to access cutting-edge models with advanced features such as rapid charging, app integration, and expandable capacity. Why wait? Stock up on energy security today!
Best portable power station Black Friday sales
- Anker Solix: up to £1,650 off
- Bluetti: up to £800 off
- Jackery: up to 46% off
- DJI: £280 off DJI Power 1000
- EcoFlow: up to 50% off
- Currys: up to £300 off various brands
Best portable power station Black Friday deals
The DJI Power 1000 is a portable powerhouse featuring a massive 1,008Wh capacity, versatile AC and DC output ports, USB-C fast charging, and smart power management. Its real-time power monitoring keeps you informed. Ideal for drones, cameras, and adventures needing reliable, efficient energy!
Save £800 on this power station + solar panel combo! It offers 2,048Wh expandable capacity, 400W solar input, and ultra-fast charging. Perfect for outdoor adventures or home backup, it powers everything from appliances to devices efficiently.
The BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station is your compact energy ally, delivering 600W of reliable power with 268Wh capacity. Featuring multiple charging ports, including USB-C and AC outlets, it’s ideal for small appliances, devices, and camping gear.
The Anker SOLIX C1000 packs a 1,056Wh capacity with 1,800W continuous and 2,400W surge output. Featuring LiFePO4 batteries for 3,000+ cycles, rapid 58-minute AC recharging, 600W solar input, and app control, it’s durable and expandable. With multiple AC, USB, and DC ports, it’s the ultimate portable power solution.
The Jackery Explorer 500 is a portable power station with a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, delivering 500W continuous and 1000W peak power. It features a 230V AC outlet, three USB-A ports, and multiple DC outputs, supporting various devices. Weighing 6kg, it's ideal for camping and emergencies. Rechargeable via AC outlet, car port, or solar panel, it offers versatile power solutions.
Matt Kollat
