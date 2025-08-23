Ledlenser just gave its iconic torches a sustainable makeover with serious power inside

Ledlenser has just revealed the fourth generation of its P-Series torches, a full-range refresh that doubles down on sustainability and usability without sacrificing the performance the brand is known for.

The new line-up spans 16 models, from keychain lights to professional searchlights, with two flagship models leading the charge: the P7R and P18R.

Every new P-Series model is housed in aluminium made from at least 75% recycled material, a move the company says cuts CO₂ emissions by over 90% compared to virgin aluminium.

Combined with fully recyclable cardboard packaging, this makes the fourth-gen torches the most sustainable in Ledlenser’s history, all while supposedly retaining the ruggedness and build quality the brand is known for.

The introduction of the Mode Select Ring on flagship models offers a more tactile, intuitive way to switch light modes, activate transport lock, or access the USB-C port, even with gloves on.

Flagship torches with power to spare

The new P7R revives a fan favourite with more power, better controls, and longer runtime.

This rechargeable model now outputs up to 1,400 lumens, casts light as far as 300 metres, and runs up to 90 hours on its lowest setting.

The Mode Select Ring makes switching brightness levels smooth and reliable in the field, while USB-C charging ensures quick top-ups.

(Image credit: LEDlenser)

For those needing maximum punch, the P18R is the powerhouse of the series.

Designed for demanding scenarios, it delivers an immense 4,500 lumens of brightness and a beam distance of around 720 metres.

It features both the Advanced Focus System, allowing seamless adjustment from floodlight to spotlight, and the intuitive One Touch Focus, which lets users switch beam profiles with a single thumb movement.

Despite its high output, the P18R offers practical runtimes of up to 40 hours and is USB-C rechargeable.

The P-Series also includes compact everyday models, rugged Pro versions, and higher-lumen Signature editions with exclusive accessories and finishes.

Prices start from £26.95 for the P3 and go up to £349.95 for the P18R Signature.

The fourth-gen Ledlenser P-Series is available now from Ledlenser and select specialist retailers.