Ledlenser compact hand torch with over 17,000 reviews is one of Amazon’s highest-rated lights and it's nearly half price off with this Black Friday deal

Deals on the best torches aren't talked about enough during Black Friday, but I'm here to change that. I found an amazing offer on Ledlenser's P7 flashlight, which packs a serious punch with its up to 1000 lumens output and maximum beam reach of 210 metres.

The P7 is currently 44 per cent off, selling for only £66.99 instead of its RRP of £119.95. Truth be told, it's been hovering around the £79.90 price mark for the last few months, but still, it's a lot cheaper than it was!

The P7's Advanced Focus System gives you a fast “spot-to-flood” zoom so you can switch from a narrow long-distance beam to a wide floodlight. Built from aircraft-grade aluminium and rated IPX4 water-resistant, it’s designed for rugged everyday use indoors or outdoors.

At 166 mm long and 210 g, it’s compact enough for belt or pocket, yet powerful enough for camping, DIY, or late-night dog walks.

Reviewers consistently praise its robust construction and everyday usability. One user enthused that the torch “feels solid” and delivered “extremely bright” illumination, while another said they’d seen how it “can take some abuse,” underlining its toughness for regular use.

As one satisfied owner put it, “Very bright … wide angled to very focused,” making it ideal for everything from late-night dog walks and backyard chores to camping and DIY work.

There are a few caveats, though. A small number of buyers note that the switch is quite sensitive, which can lead to accidental battery drain if the torch is carried in a bag or pocket.

All told, for anyone after a torch that balances power, portability, and durability – and works night after night – the P7 Rechargeable remains a top-tier choice.