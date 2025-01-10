I tried VR workouts to see if they could get me fit for the new year – here’s what I think

It’s the new year, and like many others, I’m busy trying to better myself. Over the pandemic, I gained a lot of strength and muscle, but much of that has since faded. To change things up, I decided to put running on hold and explore something new.

Jumping straight back into heavy resistance training didn’t feel wise, so I opted to ease myself into fitness using the Meta Quest 3S and the FitXR app.

FitXR is a virtual reality fitness app offering interactive workouts across various disciplines, including boxing, dance, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). The immersive VR environment enhances the experience, making exercise feel like play. The app also supports multiplayer modes, letting you work out with friends or compete for extra motivation while tracking metrics like calories burned and workout duration.

This isn’t my first venture into gamified fitness. During lockdown, I used Ring Fit Adventure and other Nintendo Switch fitness games to stay active. I was impressed by how well these platforms blended fitness with fun. My first VR fitness experience was in 2021 when I tested the fitness -prowess of the Oculus Quest 2. Among the apps I tried then was FitXR, but with the release of the Meta Quest 3S and a major update to the app, this revisit felt like an entirely new experience.

FitXR kicked off 2025 with Season 1: Arcadia, introducing a fictional utopia that promotes a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. New game mechanics emphasise daily challenges and scaling rewards, making it easier – and more enjoyable – to build a consistent routine. The app now offers daily drops across Boxing, Combat, HIIT, Zumba, Sculpt, and Dance. A multiplayer function has been added, though I haven’t tested it since none of my friends own a headset.

One standout feature is the mixed reality “portal” view, which lets you adjust your immersion level. Using a slider, you can shrink the virtual environment to keep an eye on your surroundings – a lifesaver for avoiding collisions with light fixtures or furniture.

After setting up my virtual boundaries, I dove into boxing, which remains my favourite FitXR mode. The movements – jabs, uppercuts, crosses, and ducks – are straightforward and sync beautifully with the music. However, in faster-paced workouts, some sequences felt rushed and slightly unnatural, like attempting an uppercut immediately after a jab in a Southpaw (right foot forward) stance. Still, these minor grievances didn’t overshadow the fun.

Feeling confident, I tried Combat, which adds new moves like high- and elbow blocks. Although the tutorial wouldn’t load initially, I adapted quickly thanks to FitXR’s online guides. Combat felt like an extension of boxing but with added intensity – perfect for an extra challenge.

I also explored Dance, HIIT, and Sculpt classes. While not my cup of tea, I was willing to make myself look ridiculous for the sake of the review (and to show that even awkward movers can enjoy FitXR’s offerings).

These classes use a virtual instructor instead of floating targets, requiring more space for side steps, diagonal reaches, and other dynamic movements. The characters felt slightly outdated visually, and the Meta Quest 3S occasionally caused blurring despite adjustments. Still, the variety of workouts ensures there’s something for everyone.

I must confess I’m not the biggest fan of fitness class-style online workouts; I don’t need someone constantly shouting random things at me, like ‘You’re the hero of your action movie!’ etc. I appreciate it works for many people, which is why games like FitXR adopt this approach.

Questionable instructions aside, FitXR’s combination of gamification, vibrant graphics, and varied classes make it a top-tier fitness app. The new Seasons feature is a clever addition, encouraging users to return regularly.

If you own a Meta Quest 3S and want to burn calories while having fun, FitXR is worth considering. I’ve definitely grown an appreciation for virtual boxing while testing it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some virtual punching to do.

FitXR offers a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $12.99/month (around £10.55/AU$20.94) or $107.99/year (around £87.69/AU$174.12), with a 30% discount for annual plans. Learn more at FitXR.