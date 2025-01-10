I tried VR workouts to see if they could get me fit for the new year – here’s what I think

It’s the new year, and like many others, I’m busy trying to better myself. Over the pandemic, I gained a lot of strength and muscle, but much of that has since faded. To change things up, I decided to put running on hold and explore something new.
Jumping straight back into heavy resistance training didn’t feel wise, so I opted to ease myself into fitness using the Meta Quest 3S and the FitXR app.
FitXR is a virtual reality fitness app offering interactive workouts across various disciplines, including boxing, dance, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). The immersive VR environment enhances the experience, making exercise feel like play. The app also supports multiplayer modes, letting you work out with friends or compete for extra motivation while tracking metrics like calories burned and workout duration.
This isn’t my first venture into gamified fitness. During lockdown, I used Ring Fit Adventure and other Nintendo Switch fitness games to stay active. I was impressed by how well these platforms blended fitness with fun. My first VR fitness experience was in 2021 when I tested the fitness -prowess of the Oculus Quest 2. Among the apps I tried then was FitXR, but with the release of the Meta Quest 3S and a major update to the app, this revisit felt like an entirely new experience.
FitXR kicked off 2025 with Season 1: Arcadia, introducing a fictional utopia that promotes a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. New game mechanics emphasise daily challenges and scaling rewards, making it easier – and more enjoyable – to build a consistent routine. The app now offers daily drops across Boxing, Combat, HIIT, Zumba, Sculpt, and Dance. A multiplayer function has been added, though I haven’t tested it since none of my friends own a headset.
One standout feature is the mixed reality “portal” view, which lets you adjust your immersion level. Using a slider, you can shrink the virtual environment to keep an eye on your surroundings – a lifesaver for avoiding collisions with light fixtures or furniture.
After setting up my virtual boundaries, I dove into boxing, which remains my favourite FitXR mode. The movements – jabs, uppercuts, crosses, and ducks – are straightforward and sync beautifully with the music. However, in faster-paced workouts, some sequences felt rushed and slightly unnatural, like attempting an uppercut immediately after a jab in a Southpaw (right foot forward) stance. Still, these minor grievances didn’t overshadow the fun.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Feeling confident, I tried Combat, which adds new moves like high- and elbow blocks. Although the tutorial wouldn’t load initially, I adapted quickly thanks to FitXR’s online guides. Combat felt like an extension of boxing but with added intensity – perfect for an extra challenge.
I also explored Dance, HIIT, and Sculpt classes. While not my cup of tea, I was willing to make myself look ridiculous for the sake of the review (and to show that even awkward movers can enjoy FitXR’s offerings).
These classes use a virtual instructor instead of floating targets, requiring more space for side steps, diagonal reaches, and other dynamic movements. The characters felt slightly outdated visually, and the Meta Quest 3S occasionally caused blurring despite adjustments. Still, the variety of workouts ensures there’s something for everyone.
I must confess I’m not the biggest fan of fitness class-style online workouts; I don’t need someone constantly shouting random things at me, like ‘You’re the hero of your action movie!’ etc. I appreciate it works for many people, which is why games like FitXR adopt this approach.
Questionable instructions aside, FitXR’s combination of gamification, vibrant graphics, and varied classes make it a top-tier fitness app. The new Seasons feature is a clever addition, encouraging users to return regularly.
If you own a Meta Quest 3S and want to burn calories while having fun, FitXR is worth considering. I’ve definitely grown an appreciation for virtual boxing while testing it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some virtual punching to do.
FitXR offers a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $12.99/month (around £10.55/AU$20.94) or $107.99/year (around £87.69/AU$174.12), with a 30% discount for annual plans. Learn more at FitXR.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
One of the best Oscar-winning Westerns ever is now on Prime Video
Unforgiven is an all-timer for genre fans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Garmin Enduro 3 vs Fenix 8: Which premium adventure watch is best for you?
Garmin's top multisport watches go head-to-head, but which one offers the features, battery life, and design you need for your adventures?
By Leon Poultney Published
-
This low-impact rucking workout boosts strength and cardio gains in just 30 minutes
You don’t need the gym for an effective workout, just fill up a backpack and give this a go instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget the gym – a fitness expert says this bodyweight workout is the best place to start to build muscle at home
If you're a beginner looking to get fit from home, this circuit workout delivers the results
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This trainer’s 20-minute walking workout boosts full-body strength and burns fat
It'll also help you clock up over 2,000 steps
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A trainer says to swap crunches for these four exercises to build a super strong core
Just grab yourself a dumbbell, kettlebell, backpack, or a heavy water bottle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This beginner dumbbell workout builds strength, longevity and will boost your overall fitness
If you’re new to training, then a fitness expert says this dumbbell workout is a great place to start
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A fitness trainer shares four exercises to build six-pack abs with no equipment
You don't need the gym to carve out a set of abs, here's how to do it at home
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the gym – Transform your fitness with this apartment-friendly, no-jump bodyweight full-body workout
Full-body gains without the noise
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Decathlon takes ergonomic design and affordability to the next level with its new home gym equipment range
Top-notch fitness solutions at a fraction of the cost
By Matt Kollat Published