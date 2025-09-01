This Montane waterproof jacket never lets water in, and it’s currently on sale

While many people dread the arrival of Autumn, I can’t wait. The crisp air and golden trails make it the perfect season for long hikes, but with the changing weather, a reliable waterproof jacket becomes an absolute essential.

Here at T3, I review a lot of the waterproof jackets, and one that never lets me down is the Cetus Lite from Montane. I won’t lie, it’s a pretty pricey coat, but right now it’s on sale with almost £100 – so, if you’re in need of a new one, I highly recommend it. Plus, it’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes (the ladies' version has slightly more off in this gorgeous 'Deep Forest' shade).

The Cetus Lite has kept me bone dry whilst hiking through the Welsh hills and during torrential downpours walking across the Cornish cliffs. It uses Montane’s latest Petrichor technology – a three-layer fabric that promises unparalleled breathability, waterproofing (it has a 20,000mm hydrostatic head rating) and wind protection.

It's super lightweight too – thanks to its offset seam construction – and packs down small, taking up minimal space in your hiking backpack, so you can easily whip it out and put it away as and when needed.

Its design isn’t as fussy as some of the other waterproof jackets on the market – it has two pockets (which are very large), waterproof zips, Velcro cuffed sleeves, an adjustable hem and hood with a stiffened peak. However, it arguably has everything you need and, more importantly, delivers where you need it the most – it keeps you dry.

If you’re looking for a waterproof coat that actually does what it sets out to do and will last you for years to come, then I couldn’t recommend the Cetus Lite enough. It’s performance-driven and, at this price, a very good deal indeed.