Think you know winter footwear? The Arc'teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe has a surprising twist

With cold weather around the corner, outdoor adventurers need the right walking shoes to stay warm and mobile. Enter the Arc'teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe, a hybrid approach shoe that adapts to winter conditions without compromising on comfort or function.
Designed for both climbing approaches and post-hike recovery, this winterised version features PrimaLoft Gold insulation for warmth and Vibram Megagrip outsoles for traction on slick surfaces. Its stretch collar and durable ripstop upper keep debris out while maintaining flexibility and comfort.
A unique feature that sets the Kragg apart is its collapsible heel, which allows the shoe to transform into a slide – perfect for quick transitions when you’re back at the cabin or campsite. With the water-resistant design and reinforced toe cap, it’s built for durability while ensuring your feet stay warm in icy conditions.
For anyone serious about staying active through the colder months, the Kragg Insulated Shoe is a versatile option that blends performance and innovation.
It's not just an approach shoe but a tool for winter survival, combining function with comfort. As temperatures drop, this versatile footwear can help you move through icy trails without freezing your toes off.
Priced at $180/£160, the Kragg Insulated Shoe is available now at Arc'teryx US and Arc'teryx UK.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
