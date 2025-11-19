Garmin’s prettiest fitness tracker just dropped to a stunning price for Black Friday

With so many rugged fitness trackers on the market, trying to hunt down a stylish, and more sophisticated-looking wearable isn’t easy. However, one that does stand out from the crowd is the Garmin Venu 2, and it’s currently on offer in the Black Friday sale, so if you were searching for one, the hunt may be over.

H Samuel has knocked its price down from £349.99 to £199, saving you just over £150 off. It offers a variety of health and fitness features, including animated workouts, heart rate variability, sleep and stress tracking, and a long 11-day battery life (in smartwatch mode). Its vibrant AMOLED display, framed by a rose-gold plated bezel and paired with a sleek white silicone band, also adds a stylish touch, so that you can wear it well beyond the gym.

Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99 now £199 at H Samuel Save big on this stunning fitness smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.

You can also store up to 650 songs from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer, use Garmin Pay for contactless payments and enjoy reliable built-in GPS, all while staying connected with smart notifications. It’s a stylish watch with an equally appealing Black Friday price tag, so be sure to snap up this deal while it lasts!