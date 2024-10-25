Forget Black Friday – Garmin’s premium adventure watch has over £400 off its asking price!

You may be sat waiting patiently for Black Friday to come around before hitting ‘add basket’ on that Garmin watch you’ve been eyeing up for ages, but you may not have to. We’ve already spotted some excellent early Black Friday Garmin deals, but one that’s left us gob-smacked (literally) is this Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 deal, which has been reduced from £999 to £535 at Watcho — that’s over £460 off!
The Epix Pro is arguably the most stylish rugged Garmin on the market and is jam-packed with cool features to assist your outdoor adventures (it even has a built-in flashlight). This edition also has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, so it can withstand even the harshest conditions, and a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel.
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Titanium: was £999, now £535 at Watcho
The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering precise GPS and various sports modes. It has an updated heart rate sensor, a built-in flashlight, and a boosted 16-day battery life. Save £464 At Watcho now!
For the outdoors, you’ll be equipped with built-in GPS, TopoActive Maps, ABC sensors and more. But, the Epix Pro also excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, with various sports modes, advanced sleep tracking, the new Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor (that measures heart rate all day long). Of course, you’ll also get all your smart notifications and be able to download your favouite music straight to your wrist, to keep you connected, and entertained.
This is the most premium version of the Epix Gen 2 that you can get and, while it's still not exactly 'cheap', with this much money knocked off it's well-worth considering. Why wait till Black Friday? Get it now before it's gone!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
