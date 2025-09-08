Very has a massive Garmin sale on – these are the 3 deals I’d buy under £350

You don’t have to wait months until Black Friday to scoop up a great Garmin deal, as Very has a secret sale going on right now. The online retailer has slashed the price of many Garmins in its 'Up to 50% off' sale, including newer models, such as the Instinct 3 and Fenix 8, to fan-favourites, like the Forerunner 165.

At T3, we test a lot of the best smartwatches, Garmin’s included. They’re the gold standard in the world of performance wearables, so if you live an active lifestyle – whether that be spending time adventuring outdoors, gymming, competing competitively, or simply heading out for a casual weekend jog, then a Garmin could be right for you.

I’ve rounded up three of my favourite picks below from the sale, which all come in at under £400 (many are under £300 too). There’s lots on offer though, so I’ve popped some quick links below, of all the best picks.

Not sure which is right for you? Check out our Garmin guide, where we jump into each model in depth, pick out its pros and cons, and categorise what each one is best suited for.

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389.99 now £339 at very.co.uk The Instinct 3 AMOLED is one of the newer Garmins on the block, and is ideal for the outdoor, adventure-driven individual. It packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and this limited Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8. Right now, it’s even cheaper. Read more ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £289 now £249 at very.co.uk If you're looking for one of the best beginner running watches on the market, look no further. The Forerunner 165 Music is a step up from the more basic Forerunner 55, but not as full as the 965. It has a brilliant 1.2" AMOLED screen, 11 days of battery life on a single charge, and offline music capability. Plus, not forgetting it has all your essential health and training features like heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen tracking, Garmin Coach and more. Read more ▼