Ultrahuman sees red with bold move into cardiovascular health

Ultrahuman is making moves in preventive health with its latest partnership with personalised health platform InsideTracker.

This collaboration introduces Ultrahuman's Blood Vision platform to the U.S., aiming to help consumers take proactive control of their cardiovascular health through advanced biomarker insights.

Blood Vision, powered by Ultrahuman's proprietary UltraTrace technology, departs from traditional diagnostic methods by focusing on longevity and proactive wellness instead of disease-centric benchmarks.

By merging InsideTracker's blood testing with the company’s wearable ecosystem – including the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the Cardio Adaptability PowerPlug, and InsideTracker’s Heart Category Test – you receive a comprehensive view of their cardiovascular health.

The platform is said to analyse critical biomarkers such as lipid profiles, inflammatory markers, and metabolic health indicators to provide personalised, actionable recommendations.

How does Ultrahuman’s Blood Vision feature work?

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Data from InsideTracker is fed into Ultrahuman's backend system, generating a detailed dashboard within the Ultrahuman app. This combination of blood data and real-time lifestyle metrics empowers you to understand the intricate connections between your daily habits and long-term health.

For example, Ultrahuman's smart ring tracks sleep quality, resting heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), movement, and skin temperature, providing foundational insights into stress, recovery, and wellness.

When combined with blood test data, you can uncover correlations such as how vitamin D exposure, measured through the Vitamin D PowerPlug feature, aligns with blood-level vitamin D markers. Similarly, cardiovascular health insights become clearer when HRV trends are viewed alongside lipid and inflammation biomarkers.

The Cardio Adaptability PowerPlug further enhances this analysis by using advanced HRV algorithms to interpret cardiovascular strain and autonomic balance. This tailored feedback helps you adjust your recovery routines, exercise intensity, and even dietary choices to support optimal heart health.

“This collaboration allows Americans to gain a comprehensive yet actionable view of their cardiovascular health,” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. “By integrating personalised biomarker insights with wearable technology, we’re enabling people to take proactive steps toward healthier, longer lives.”

The first tailored cardiovascular health package will be available soon through the Ultrahuman platform and select partner channels. For more information, visit Ultrahuman today.