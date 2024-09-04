There’s a massive Polar sale with up to 30% off – 3 deals I’d buy right now

If you’re looking to snap up a new fitness watch, then Polar is one of the best brands out there. Not only are their watches reasonably priced, but they also pack a punch with top-notch build quality, precise sensors, finely-tuned algorithms, plus a whole bunch of health and wellness features. Right now the brand has a sale on where you can nab some of their best performance watches for up to 30% off.

As Active Writer at T3, one of the many perks of my job is getting to trial and test the best fitness products and this includes Polar watches. Here are the best deals in the sale, as well as the top three watches I’d be buying.

Polar Pacer Pro: was £299, now £209.30 For those looking for a mid-range performance watch, the Polar Pacer Pro is a solid choice. With over 150 sports modes, from running to windsurfing, and even skiing, you’ll be able to meticulously track your performance, while Training LoadPro monitors the strain placed on your body. Additional cool features include Energy Source (estimates how much carbs/fat you burn with the workout), FitSpark (recommends training based on your workout history), and FuelWise (sets reminders to take food in certain intervals). Guaranteed, the five-day battery life isn’t brilliant, but it’s still the best Polar on the market, in our opinion.

Polar Grit X Pro: was £484, now £338.80 If you’re a fan of the great outdoors, then you’ll probably appreciate the Polar Grit X Pro. Built to handle extreme weather conditions, this rugged watch is packed with features that’ll help you out on the trails, including HillSplitter (which gives you specific up and downhill stats), WeatherWatch (providing hour by hour forecast at the touch of a button), and FuelWise (reminding you to re-fuel to maintain energy levels). It’s also built with sapphire glass for military-grade durability, is water resistant up to 100 metres, and offers up to 40 hours of battery life in full activity mode.