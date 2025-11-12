The Garmin that nearly all new runners reach for has plummeted in price

If you’ve been thinking about getting into running – or you’re ready to upgrade from tracking your miles on your phone – now’s the perfect time to grab one of Garmin’s most popular entry-level watches, the Forerunner 55. Right now, you can pick it for just £122 at Amazon in this eye-catching aqua colour, saving you 32% off its original price.

Although the Garmin Forerunner 55 may not come with all the bells and whistles that some of the brand's more advanced running watches offer, what it does do is deliver the basics, and it does this well. This includes tracking your pace, heart rate, VO2 max, and stress, and there are daily workout suggestions.

For those with a specific running goal in mind, Garmin Coach can help you reach it, and thanks to its built-in GPS and two-week battery life, you can train with confidence knowing your stats will be accurate and your watch won’t die halfway through the week (or your long run).

Save 32% Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £122 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

Sadly, it doesn’t come with a bright AMOLED display, and smart notifications are somewhat limited; texts and calls can be received straight to your wrist, but you can’t make calls or send text responses.

There’s also no music storage, but you can control your music with Bluetooth, so you’ll just need to make sure your workout has somewhere to store your phone.

As we mentioned earlier, it might appear basic next to Garmin’s higher-end models, but the Forerunner 55 offers impressive value for what it does deliver, especially at this price. If you’re after something a little more advanced that’s still wallet-friendly, the Forerunner 165 is the next step up, and it’s currently on offer at Argos.