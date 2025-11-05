Argos is selling the Garmin Forerunner 165 for a ludicrously low price for Black Friday

As per usual, Black Friday started a month before the actual date. And while I appreciate it's way too early to start talking about Black Friday, at the same time, you might as well have a look around and see if anything you want to buy is on offer, right?

If the thing you wanted to purchase is a new running watch, Argos has some good news for you. Garmin's brilliant little beginner GPS watch, the Forerunner 165, is currently on offer. And not just any offer: you can save almost £80 – 1/3 off the recommended retail price!

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is an excellent buy right now, especially with nearly £80 off at Argos. It’s one of Garmin’s most balanced running watches; simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things.

Its bright AMOLED display is crisp and easy to read in all lighting conditions, making it a joy to use mid-run. You get all the essential Garmin features too: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, and stress and sleep insights. It also supports adaptive training plans through Garmin Coach, so you can train more effectively for 5K, 10K, or half-marathon distances.

Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training. Add in safety features like LiveTrack and incident detection, and it’s easy to see why it’s one of Garmin’s most complete entry-level models.

At full price, the Forerunner 165 already offers excellent value for money, but at this discounted rate, it’s a steal, combining accurate tracking, sleek design, and a user-friendly interface that makes running feel effortless.