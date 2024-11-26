The Garmin Holiday Sale is live – here are my 7 favourite picks

If you're after a new Garmin, this Black Friday has been a blast. We've been covering offers from the brand (and retailers) in our Garmin Black Friday deals live blog, and let me tell you, the sales have been coming in hot and heavy in 2024!
This year, the best deals are on the Epix Pro Gen 2 and the Fenix 7 range, which isn't a huge surprise, as the Fenix 8 has superseded both. Luckily for us, there is virtually nothing wrong with those Garmin watches, but at least now you can get them much cheaper.
The Garmin Holiday Sale also includes offers on smart trainers, dash cams and boating equipment. I included the best ones below, but there are plenty more in the sale; if you're interested in those in particular, go to the sale's page using the link above.
Without further ado, let's see those deals! Check out our best Black Friday deals hub for more offers on everything and the best smartwatch Black Friday deals live hub for sales on wearables from different brands.
The Fenix 7X Solar features solar charging for extended battery life, offering up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. Its 1.4-inch Power Sapphire display is highly durable and sunlight-readable. Advanced GPS, preloaded maps, Pulse Ox, and health monitoring tools make it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and performance-focused athletes.
The Garmin Venu 2S is perfect for smaller wrists. Key specs include built-in GPS, advanced sleep tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and over 25 sports apps. With up to 10 days of battery life, music storage, Garmin Pay, and stress tracking, it’s a stylish, wellness-focused smartwatch.
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features a stunning AMOLED touchscreen with Sapphire Crystal durability, multi-band GPS, and preloaded topographical maps for precise navigation. Key specs include heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, real-time stamina tracking, and advanced sleep analysis. With up to 16 days of battery life, it’s built for adventure and performance.
The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is a kid-friendly fitness tracker with a durable, swim-proof design and a 1+ year battery life. It tracks steps, activity, and sleep while offering interactive app adventures linked to popular characters. Parental controls allow task management and rewards, making it a fun, practical tool for active kids.
The Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer is a direct-drive indoor cycling trainer offering accurate power measurement within 3%. It supports up to 1,500 watts and simulates inclines up to 10%. Compatible with popular training apps via ANT+ and Bluetooth, it features a 7kg flywheel for a realistic ride feel and operates quietly.
The Garmin's compact dual-lens dash camera features two 180-degree lenses that record in 1440p, providing clear and complete coverage around the driver. It includes integrated GPS for embedding accurate speed and location data in your videos and a dual USB charger that plugs into the car’s 12V lighter socket.
I left the biggest deal for last (not least because it's a niche product). The Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 122sv features a 12-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen, Ultra High-Definition sonar, and compatibility with Garmin LiveScope for detailed underwater imaging. It supports Garmin Navionics+ charts and Quickdraw Contours mapping. Built-in Wi-Fi enables ActiveCaptain app integration for smart notifications, updates, and seamless access to mapping and sonar features.
