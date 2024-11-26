The Garmin Holiday Sale is live – here are my 7 favourite picks

Seven standout picks to upgrade your training, health tracking, and outdoor adventures for less

Garmin smartwatch in use
If you're after a new Garmin, this Black Friday has been a blast. We've been covering offers from the brand (and retailers) in our Garmin Black Friday deals live blog, and let me tell you, the sales have been coming in hot and heavy in 2024!

Shop the Garmin Holiday Sale

This year, the best deals are on the Epix Pro Gen 2 and the Fenix 7 range, which isn't a huge surprise, as the Fenix 8 has superseded both. Luckily for us, there is virtually nothing wrong with those Garmin watches, but at least now you can get them much cheaper.

The Garmin Holiday Sale also includes offers on smart trainers, dash cams and boating equipment. I included the best ones below, but there are plenty more in the sale; if you're interested in those in particular, go to the sale's page using the link above.

Without further ado, let's see those deals! Check out our best Black Friday deals hub for more offers on everything and the best smartwatch Black Friday deals live hub for sales on wearables from different brands.

Garmin Fenix 7X – Solar Edition
Top deal
Garmin Fenix 7X – Solar Edition: was £649.99 now £519.99 at Garmin

The Fenix 7X Solar features solar charging for extended battery life, offering up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. Its 1.4-inch Power Sapphire display is highly durable and sunlight-readable. Advanced GPS, preloaded maps, Pulse Ox, and health monitoring tools make it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and performance-focused athletes.

View Deal
Garmin Venu 2S
Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Venu 2S is perfect for smaller wrists. Key specs include built-in GPS, advanced sleep tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and over 25 sports apps. With up to 10 days of battery life, music storage, Garmin Pay, and stress tracking, it’s a stylish, wellness-focused smartwatch.

View Deal
Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2
Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2: was £829.99 now £689.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features a stunning AMOLED touchscreen with Sapphire Crystal durability, multi-band GPS, and preloaded topographical maps for precise navigation. Key specs include heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, real-time stamina tracking, and advanced sleep analysis. With up to 16 days of battery life, it’s built for adventure and performance.

View Deal
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2: was £59.99 now £25 at Garmin

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is a kid-friendly fitness tracker with a durable, swim-proof design and a 1+ year battery life. It tracks steps, activity, and sleep while offering interactive app adventures linked to popular characters. Parental controls allow task management and rewards, making it a fun, practical tool for active kids.

View Deal
Garmin Tacx FLUX S
Garmin Tacx FLUX S: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer is a direct-drive indoor cycling trainer offering accurate power measurement within 3%. It supports up to 1,500 watts and simulates inclines up to 10%. Compatible with popular training apps via ANT+ and Bluetooth, it features a 7kg flywheel for a realistic ride feel and operates quietly.

View Deal
Garmin Dash Cam Tandem
Garmin Dash Cam Tandem: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Garmin

The Garmin's compact dual-lens dash camera features two 180-degree lenses that record in 1440p, providing clear and complete coverage around the driver. It includes integrated GPS for embedding accurate speed and location data in your videos and a dual USB charger that plugs into the car’s 12V lighter socket.

View Deal
Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 122sv
Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 122sv: was £2,649.99 now £1,470 at Garmin

I left the biggest deal for last (not least because it's a niche product). The Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 122sv features a 12-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen, Ultra High-Definition sonar, and compatibility with Garmin LiveScope for detailed underwater imaging. It supports Garmin Navionics+ charts and Quickdraw Contours mapping. Built-in Wi-Fi enables ActiveCaptain app integration for smart notifications, updates, and seamless access to mapping and sonar features.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

