Garmin's rugged adventure watch suddenly plummets to super-low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's next big shopping event is only a week away, so it's only understandable that cheap Garmin deals started cropping up. However, it's not often that said offers surface at retailers such as Decathlon before Amazon!

That's exactly the case here. The beloved Garmin Fenix 7 has just been reduced to £385.99; the manufacturer sells the same 47mm watch for £519.99 on its website. That's £134 off for you, people, of one of the best outdoor watches out there.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a premium multisport GPS smartwatch built for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. It features a robust design with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable display, encased in stainless steel, titanium, or sapphire options for enhanced durability. The watch is water-rated to 10 ATM and has a rugged, impact-resistant build, making it ideal for extreme environments.

It comes with multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) and preloaded topo maps for precise navigation. The Fenix 7 also offers advanced health monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (Pulse Ox), respiration tracking, and sleep analysis. It’s equipped with Garmin’s Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor and Body Battery energy monitoring to track energy levels throughout the day.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch includes over 30 sports modes, VO2 max estimation, and advanced training metrics, such as stamina tracking and recovery time advice. The Fenix 7’s battery life is impressive, lasting up to 18 days in smartwatch mode, 57 hours in GPS mode, and up to 136 hours with solar charging.

Additional features include smart notifications, music storage, Garmin Pay, and Connect IQ for customisable apps, making it versatile for both daily use and rigorous activities.