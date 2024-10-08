Oura Ring Gen3 just plummeted to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

Up until now, I don't think I've ever seen an Oura Ring on offer. It might have something to do with the imminent launch of the ring's successor, but the best smart ring brand finally dropped the price of the last-gen wearable. Now is the time to get on board!

The Oura Ring Gen3 is a remarkable health and fitness tracker that excels as a sleep tracker. Thanks to its long, 7-day battery life and compact design, you can wear it continuously for days on end, ensuring accurate data capture.

The ring is $65 off for Prime Day, which means you essentially get a year-long Oura subscription for free (it's $5.99/month, plus you get the first month for free when you buy a ring). It's an unmissable offer, which is only on for a couple of days!

The Oura Ring Gen3 is a powerful health and wellness tracker that goes beyond typical wearables with its sleek design and advanced features. One of its standout qualities is its ability to provide in-depth insights into your sleep, activity, and overall health without the bulk of traditional smartwatches. It tracks your heart rate, body temperature, and even blood oxygen levels, offering a holistic view of your well-being.

If you're looking to improve your sleep, the Oura Ring Gen3 offers detailed sleep analysis, including sleep stages, quality, and efficiency, helping you understand your nighttime habits and make adjustments for better rest. Its 24/7 heart rate monitoring allows for constant health tracking, even while you sleep, and its body temperature sensors give early signs of illness or stress, keeping you ahead of potential health issues.

The ring also excels in providing personalized activity guidance based on your readiness score, which evaluates how well your body is prepared for the day’s physical demands. The sleek, comfortable design makes it an ideal choice for anyone who values subtlety in a wearable.