Latest Garmin Forerunner software update adds features previously only available on Fenix smartwatches

Garmin has started rolling out its latest software update, Version 21.19, to select Forerunner models, including the 965, 955, 265, and 255.

The phased rollout is currently available to 50% of users, bringing some significant feature updates to the best Garmin watches and the usual bundle of bug fixes to enhance your tracking experience.

The highlight of this update is the addition of Garmin Coach strength training plans. Previously exclusive to Fenix models (including the new Garmin Fenix 8), these plans provide Garmin Forerunner 965 users with structured, guided workouts for building muscle and improving overall strength.

It’s a welcome feature for anyone looking to balance their cardio with weight training, without having to scribble down their own sets and reps. Now, you can go from marathon training to gym sessions seamlessly, no notepad required.

Another major addition is the Meditation activity, which allows you to track your mindfulness sessions.

While not exactly a high-intensity workout, meditation is increasingly recognised as essential to recovery and mental well-being, and Garmin is clearly leaning into that trend.

Swimmers haven’t been left out, either. Improvements to pool swim workouts include pace alerts, enhanced rest screens, and better critical swim speed support.

Another notable addition is the Moon Phase glance, which might be the most unexpected feature of the lot.

This is perfect for runners who enjoy nocturnal outings or those who simply like to keep track of the lunar cycle. It’s a small but charming touch that adds a bit of personality to your watch.

Of course, no Garmin update would be complete without a host of bug fixes. From resolving heart rate spikes after activities to making sure sleep tracking behaves itself, this update addresses a range of quirky issues.

Android users will be relieved to hear that notification images should now load more reliably, while anyone navigating with the "Around Me" feature can do so without fear of crashing their watch.

The update is being rolled out gradually, so not all users will have access just yet. If you’re eagerly awaiting these features, it might be time to hit the “check for updates” button a few more times – or simply sit back, meditate, and let the update come to you. After all, isn’t patience the ultimate form of mindfulness?

You can find more information about the update here.