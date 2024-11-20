Is it time to buy a smart ring? Amazfit Helio hits lowest price ever at Amazon!

Arguably the trendiest product in the tech market right now is the smart ring. Bursting onto the scene in recent months, these dainty fitness trackers have actually been around in the periphery of the tech market for a few years now.

Personally, I'm really tempted by them. While I've never gotten hands on with one, the idea of being able to track my health without needing to wear a smartwatch is appealing. I love wearing traditional watches, and doubling up is rarely the most fashionable choice.

Now, I may finally take the plunge. That's because the Amazfit Helio smart ring has had its price slashed – now just £127.40 at Amazon!

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: was £149 now £127.40 at Amazon The Amazfit Helio ring is now at its lowest ever price – just £127.40 at Amazon. That's cheap enough to make a great entry point into smart rings for first timers.

That's a killer price. If you're just looking to get a smart ring for the first time, you probably don't want to drop a small fortune on one – particularly before you know if you'll enjoy it.

That's exactly why I think this is a bargain. Sure, the best part of £130 isn't exactly spare change for most of us, but its inexpensive enough that you can test the waters.

Don't think that low price means a sub-par product, either. The Helio ring will allow for full tracking of your sleep, breathing, heart rate variability, emotional health, VO2 Max and more. That's just about everything you could ever need from a fitness tracking device, and should make for a smooth introduction to the world of Amazfit.

I'm personally taken by the readiness score offered in the accompanying Zepp app. That gives you a one-glance snapshot of how your body is doing, designed to let you know if you're ready for an intense day or need to sit back and rest.

Speaking of the app, that's also the central hub for this device. That should come as no surprise – with no display, you'll need a connected device to display your data.