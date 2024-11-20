Is it time to buy a smart ring? Amazfit Helio hits lowest price ever at Amazon!

Arguably the trendiest product in the tech market right now is the smart ring. Bursting onto the scene in recent months, these dainty fitness trackers have actually been around in the periphery of the tech market for a few years now.
Personally, I'm really tempted by them. While I've never gotten hands on with one, the idea of being able to track my health without needing to wear a smartwatch is appealing. I love wearing traditional watches, and doubling up is rarely the most fashionable choice.
Now, I may finally take the plunge. That's because the Amazfit Helio smart ring has had its price slashed – now just £127.40 at Amazon!
The Amazfit Helio ring is now at its lowest ever price – just £127.40 at Amazon. That's cheap enough to make a great entry point into smart rings for first timers.
That's a killer price. If you're just looking to get a smart ring for the first time, you probably don't want to drop a small fortune on one – particularly before you know if you'll enjoy it.
That's exactly why I think this is a bargain. Sure, the best part of £130 isn't exactly spare change for most of us, but its inexpensive enough that you can test the waters.
Don't think that low price means a sub-par product, either. The Helio ring will allow for full tracking of your sleep, breathing, heart rate variability, emotional health, VO2 Max and more. That's just about everything you could ever need from a fitness tracking device, and should make for a smooth introduction to the world of Amazfit.
I'm personally taken by the readiness score offered in the accompanying Zepp app. That gives you a one-glance snapshot of how your body is doing, designed to let you know if you're ready for an intense day or need to sit back and rest.
Speaking of the app, that's also the central hub for this device. That should come as no surprise – with no display, you'll need a connected device to display your data.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Google Lens gets a free update to make high street shopping easier and cheaper
Bringing online and in-store shopping together
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day
The best exercise bike that delivers on and off bike workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
REI Labor Day Sale is live – here are 12 deals picked by T3's experts
Gear up and save big with REI’s Labor Day Deals
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!
Zoom into the new school year with Segway – where incredible savings meet incredible rides
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Team GB has already won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the best-looking merchandise
I’m low-key obsessed with this Paris 2024 Olympics bomber jacket – and you can buy it, too.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Save over 50% off the resistance band set favored by Chris Hemsworth
It's now less than $30!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’m a fitness writer – these are the best dumbbell deals in the Prime Day sale
There's some pretty strong savings across Bowflex, NordicTrack and more!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Best Prime Day apparel deals from Nike, Crocs, Adidas, Under Armour and more
From T-shirts to shoes, here are the best offers on apparel this Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Kollat Published