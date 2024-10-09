Forget Prime Day – the Oura Ring Gen 3 has £100 off at John Lewis!

If you were looking to get your hands on a new smart ring – specifically the Oura Ring – no doubt you’ve probably already checked out the Amazon Prime Day sale to see if there are any decent deals. However, I’ve found the Oura Ring Gen3 at an even cheaper price at John Lewis, £100 cheaper in fact, so don't waste your time trawling through Amazon.

The Oura Ring Gen3 is a brilliant compact health and fitness tracker that excels as a sleep tracker. Thanks to its long, 7-day battery life and compact design, you can wear it continuously for days on end, ensuring accurate data capture.

This particular Oura Ring deal is also in the best colour (in my opinion), brushed titanium. Not only does it have a more subtle, polished feel, but it can look better for longer as it's more resistant to scratches, unlike the silver and gold versions. However, if you do prefer it in different colours, you can also see links to them below.

One of the Oura Ring Gen 3 is that it can provide a deeper insight to your sleep, as it's far more comfortable to wear than a fitness tracker or smartwatch. This includes sleep stages, quality, and efficiency, so you can understand your sleeping habits more and make changes for optimal rest. As well as this, it also tracks your daily activity, recovery, stress, heart health and so much more!