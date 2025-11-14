Forget Black Friday – Garmin-rival brand Coros permanently cuts prices on two top running watches

Even though actual Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, brands and retailers haven't stopped dropping prices on their products.

Coros, famous for its no-nonsense performance wearables, has done something different: it permanently dropped the price on two of its most popular wearables, the Pace 3 and the Pace Pro.

The reason for the price drop is the launch of the Pace 4, the latest and greatest lightweight watch that undercuts most Garmins while offering the core features most athletes want – and then some.

I've been wearing the Pace 4 for a week, and it's a superb watch, but that doesn't take away the fact that the wearable's predecessors are pretty darn good still.

The Coros Pace 3 is a lightweight 30g running watch with a slim 11.7 mm profile, making it ideal for everyday training and racing. It features dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy in challenging environments, upgraded optical heart-rate and SpO2 sensors and breadcrumb navigation with deviation alerts.

The Coros Pace Pro builds on the Pace 3 with a brighter 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a faster processor, and full-colour global maps with turn-by-turn navigation. It supports advanced performance metrics, including HRV and training load tracking, and features dual-frequency GPS for precise route accuracy.

The brand likes to keep its lineup clutter-free, which means older models are phased out gradually once a new product is announced. This creates an opportunity for runners and cyclists to get access to the Coros ecosystem for less.

One important point to note is that Coros' wearables often cost much less than their feature-equivalent Garmin watches at full price, so getting money off them is a real treat.

Long story short, it's worth considering either deal above, for yourself or an athlete in your life. Whoever gets a Coros for Christmas will be the happiest person in the room.