Check your Garmin! Latest software update brings new functions to much-loved smartwatch feature

Garmin users, get ready to train smarter! Garmin’s latest software update brings an exciting set of enhancements to the much-loved Garmin Coach and other features for both smartwatches and cycling computers.

This update will undoubtedly solidify Garmin’s position as a leader in running watch technology, offering a suite of features that cater to both runners and cyclists alike.

One of the standout features of this update is the expansion of Garmin Coach, which now includes personalised training plans for cyclists in addition to the existing plans for runners.

Garmin Coach has long been a favourite among runners for its ability to create adaptive plans based on personal performance, recovery, and health metrics.

With this update, cyclists can now benefit from the same level of personalised planning.

Cyclists will be able to set their goals, select event dates, and input their desired distance through the Garmin Connect app, receiving daily tailored workouts that adjust based on their progress.

These adaptive training plans consider the elevation gain and distance requirements for specific courses, allowing riders to train more efficiently for their unique challenges.

For runners, Garmin Run Coach continues to offer personalised workouts but with an added layer of responsiveness.

The plans now adapt not just to performance but also to recovery needs and health data. If you’ve had an off day or need to shorten a run due to bad weather or fatigue, Garmin Run Coach will adjust your next workout accordingly.

Beyond Garmin Coach, the update introduces a range of new features for select Garmin devices, including smartwatches such as the Epix Gen 2, Fenix 7, Forerunner, Vivoactive 5, and Venu 3 Series.

Garmin Share is one of these exciting new features, allowing users to quickly share saved locations, courses, and workouts with others nearby who have compatible Garmin smartwatches or Edge cycling computers.

Another new feature, Race Time Prediction Enhancements, provides more accurate race time predictions based on fitness levels, training history, and recent run performances.

These refined predictions will be available on compatible smartwatches, giving users more reliable insights into their potential race-day performance.

For cyclists using Garmin’s Edge series computers, this update introduces a number of significant enhancements.

One of the most helpful additions is Road Hazards, which gives users real-time alerts for potholes, debris, or other potential dangers on the road.

Cyclists can contribute their own hazard reports to the system, creating a community-driven safety net for those out on the road.

The update also improves the GroupRide feature. With in-ride messaging, live location tracking, and incident detection, cyclists can now stay connected and alert on group rides.

Plus, the feature introduces in-ride leaderboards and post-ride awards, adding a fun, competitive edge to your group rides.

For those riding on mixed surfaces, the new Road Surface Type feature will display whether upcoming sections are paved or unpaved.

And with Map Manager with Wi-Fi Connectivity, cyclists can now add, swap, or update maps directly on their Edge device using Wi-Fi, making route planning more flexible than ever.

The software update is already rolling out to compatible Garmin devices. To get the new features, simply enable automatic updates from your device and sync with Garmin Connect, or use Garmin Express to complete the update.

For more info on Garmins, check out T3's guide to the best Garmin watches. We also have a roundup of the best Garmin deals if you're smartwatch is due for an upgrade.