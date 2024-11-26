As a running watch expert, this is the Black Friday wearable deal I'd recommend

I've already seen a ton of excellent smartwatch deals this Black Friday, from Garmin offers to Apple Watch sales. However, the one I'm most excited about is the below Coros Pace 3 deal. It might not seem like a lot of money off RRP, but considering it's already much cheaper than similar watches from big-ticket manufacturers, £190 is a total bargain.

The Coros Pace 3 is the ultimate training companion for anyone ready to crush fitness goals—or just log steps with impressive precision. This lightweight, performance-focused smartwatch pairs a sleek AMOLED display with multi-band GPS, capturing every move accurately, even in challenging environments like dense forests or bustling cities.

Coros Pace 3: was £219.99 now £189.99 at Decathlon UK The Coros Pace 3 features a bright AMOLED display and multi-band GPS for precise tracking in any environment. Designed for athletes, it offers advanced metrics for running, cycling, and swimming, plus heart rate and sleep monitoring. With up to 24 days of battery life, a lightweight build, and an intuitive interface, it’s perfect for performance-focused users.

Designed for runners, cyclists, and swimmers, the Pace 3 tracks advanced performance metrics, heart rate, and sleep patterns to help optimise both workouts and recovery. It’s a watch that works as hard as you do, and then some.

Its standout feature? A whopping 24 days of battery life in smartwatch mode – almost an entire month without needing to recharge. And right now, it’s available for just £190 this Black Friday, down from £210.

If you’re looking for a reliable, high-performance training partner that’s tough, smart, and ready for adventure, the Coros Pace 3 is calling your name. Don’t wait too long, though—this deal might disappear faster than your post-run energy levels!

