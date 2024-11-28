5-star Black Friday deal sees latest Garmin Fenix suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

Good news, everyone! One of the best outdoor watches, the AMOLED Fenix 8, has dropped to its lowest price at Blacks for Black Friday. The watch has only recently been announced (I love it) and boasts all the features you'd expect from the franchise, topped with a beautiful AMOLED screen.

If you want even more money off, Currys is selling the non-Sapphire, 47mm version for £812 ( was £869 ), letting you own this amazing piece of technology for even less. Check out our best Black Friday Garmin deals live hub for other Garmin offers!

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm): was £899 now £950 at Blacks The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition features a vibrant display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It includes a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise tracking. The watch offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is water-rated to 10 ATM. Save £50 today!

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition is the ultimate smartwatch for adventurers, athletes, and tech enthusiasts. This Black Friday, it’s available for £899, down from £950, at outdoor retailer Blacks—a rare discount on one of the best Garmins (definitely the most premium, bar the MARQ series).

What makes the Fenix 8 stand out? Its stunning AMOLED display is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, ensuring durability without sacrificing clarity. The vibrant screen makes maps, metrics, and notifications easier to read in any condition, from mountaintops to gyms.

This watch is packed with features: advanced multi-band GPS for pinpoint tracking, detailed training metrics to optimise performance, and health monitoring tools like heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep analysis. It even has a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing for on-the-go calls and voice assistant integration.

With a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, the Fenix 8 is built for endurance. Water-resistant to 10 ATM, it’s perfect for everything from hiking to swimming. This deal maybe doesn't make the watch cheap, but it certainly is more affordable now than at full price.