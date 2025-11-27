Fitness Superstore has up to 50% off adjustable dumbbells, NordicTrack treadmills and more – as a personal trainer, these are the deals I’d recommend

If hitting the gym just isn’t your thing, and you prefer working out from home, then now’s the perfect time to create your very own ‘home gym’, as the Fitness Superstore has launched its big Black Friday sale.

The retailer is offering up to 50% off on a range of equipment, from big cardio kit – like treadmills and rowers – to smaller gear, like dumbbells and resistance bands. The thing is, whether your goal is to build muscle, lose weight, or simply improve your fitness, you actually don’t need a lot of kit to get started, just a few smart picks.

Strength and conditioning is the type of training I enjoy the most, as there’s a ton of benefits to building muscle and keeping our cardiovascular health in check. Below are a few of my favourite picks from the sale that can help you achieve this. But do make sure you head over to the Fitness Superstore website too, so you can have a good browse yourself.

York Adjustable Spinlock Dumbbells: was £99.99 now £45.99 at fitness-superstore.co.uk A pair of adjustable dumbbells are ideal for anyone looking to start strength training, and you can’t beat this classic spinlock set from York. These go up to 20kg – not the heaviest weight in the world – but a good starting point for many, and the spinlock system makes them easy to adjust. The textured rubber handles make gripping a little easier, and mean you won’t get as bad calluses as you would with metal knurling.

NordicTrack T Series 7 Folding Treadmill: was £1,199 now £749 at fitness-superstore.co.uk While there are newer versions of NordicTrack’s T Series treadmills on offer, they come with a much higher price tag, and the T Series 7 will offer more than enough for anyone looking to rack up some extra miles at home. It has a top speed of 16km – meaning it can support a top pace of 3:45 seconds per km – and has 10 incline options to crank up the intensity. Both of which can be adjusted automatically, thanks to NordicTrack’s SmartAdjust system. This deal also comes with a free 30-day iFit trial, so you can experience over 10,000 workouts. When you’re finished, a simple press of the foot bar and the treadmill folds up.