Creatine powder vs pills: which is better for muscle gains?

Aside from protein powder , creatine is one of the most popular and researched sport supplements that you’re bound to find in any gym bros kitchen cabinet. It helps the body recover more quickly so that you can continue pushing hard with your training, leading to better gains.

However, these days, creatine comes in many different forms, with powder and pills being the two most popular. But is one better than the other for optimal gains? Daniel Margis, MSc in Nutritional Medicine and Product Developer at leading sports nutrition brand, ESN, answers.

What is creatine?

“Creatine is a natural substance produced in the body, primarily stored in the muscles and is used to regenerate ATP, the body's primary energy source during high-intensity exercise,” explains Daniel. “It’s one of the most studied health supplements in the world and The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) has stated that creatine supplementation is safe, beneficial throughout the lifespan, and should not be restricted.”

Just to note, taking a scoop of creatine won’t make you super strong or directly lead to muscle growth. But, because it helps to enhance your recovery speed, this allows to train harder, and the harder you work, overtime, you’ll have better results. We’ve got a whole creatine guide that delves into its benefits, side effects and the best time to take it.

The pros and cons of creatine powder

Creatine powder is absorbed faster into the bloodstream than pills, which is arguably more beneficial for those seeking faster performance improvements. “It’s also a cost-effective way to supplement, as it is typically cheaper per serving,” Daniel says. “Opt for a high-quality option such as ESN’s Ultrapure Creatine , which can be quickly absorbed by the body when dissolved in liquid.”

On the other hand, creatine powder (even if flavoured) can have quite a bitter taste and, if you store it in your gym bag, can get quite messy. “It’s also less convenient to consume on-the-go as it requires measuring and mixing, which can be more cumbersome than creatine pills.”

The pros and cons of creatine pills

Creatine pills, on the other hand, are less messy, more portable and don’t require measuring or mixing. If you’re someone who leads a busy lifestyle, then Daniel says they may be best. “It’s also easier to control the dosage as there is a consistent serving per capsule,” he adds. “Just make sure you check the ingredients when choosing your creatine pills to ensure each capsule delivers an optimum amount of creatine in its purest form. ESN’s Ultrapure Creatine Capsules contain 3.4g per daily serving.

“Creatine pills are also more expensive, and they can be larger than the average supplement capsule, making it difficult for some people to swallow.” You may also be required to take multiple tablets (for some brands it's up to five a day) which, ultimately may not be as quick as chugging back a glass of water. Not to mention, if you aren’t the best at swallowing tablets then this will be your worst nightmare.

Is one better for muscle gains?

The short answer here is no. “There’s no significant difference that exists between creatine powder and pills regarding effectiveness for muscle-building,” says Daniel. “Both deliver Creatine Monohydrate as the same active ingredient.”

Your choice between the two is depends on your own individual preferences and budget. “The key factor is consistency in taking the supplement regularly, rather than the form chosen.”