Sky-high slumber, ground-level costs: TentBox GO elevates budget-friendly rooftop camping

Rooftop tents are having a moment, thanks to their appeal as a hassle-free alternative to traditional tents. However, car-mounted shelters tend to be quite bulky, which affects fuel consumption, making the trip more expensive than it should be.
Rooftop tent manufacturer Tentbox has a solution to this conundrum in the form of the new GO, which claims to be the world’s lightest rooftop tent, weighing only 73lbs / 33kg.
Taking design cues from the company's other shelters, such as the top-rated TentBox Lite XL and the Cargo 2.0 and Classic 2.0 models launched earlier this year, the Tentbox GO is said to take 30 minutes to install and only 60 seconds to set up.
Rooftop tents offer a number of benefits over traditional tents (see also: best tents), including faster setup, built-in mattresses, and better views. They also free up vehicle space, are more durable, and provide cleaner, more convenient camping.
The Tentbox GO features a durable self-assembly aluminium frame, a waterproof rip-stop pod with a separate travel cover, a high-tension hammock designed for two people and aluminium fixing rails designed to fit a standard roof rack.
For added convenience, the new tent comes flat-packed, so you can conveniently pick it up in-store and assemble it at home.
TentBox founder Oliver Shurville is understandably very proud: “We've been working on the TentBox GO for the past 18 months and are really excited to bring this revolutionary design to the world of outdoor adventure.”
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Best of all, the Tentbox GO is the most affordable tent in Tentbox’s lineup, costing only £995 (approx. $1,295/ AU$1,922). For more info, visit Tentbox today. (Please note: Tentbox currently only ships to the UK, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.)
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Eau de toilette, eau de parfum and aftershave: what's the difference and which should you choose?
T3’s ultimate guide to understanding EDT, EDP, aftershave and cologne
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
ProCook's electric pizza oven is finally here, and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think
The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer features 20 different functions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Bagels, beanies, and blazing fast shoes: New Balance unveils this year’s New York City Marathon Collection
Why just run the marathon when you can wear it?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Canyon’s MACH 874 bikes bring Olympic glory to your garage
Canyon unveils limited-edition MACH 874 bikes inspired by Paris Olympics performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Oxblood and Banana Slug: Nocs Provisions unveils eye-popping binoculars for nature lovers
See nature in Technicolor
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Segway C2 Lite is the fun, safe, and stylish electric scooter your kids will love
The coolest ride for kids just got cooler
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch users just got a cool free upgrade
What Google Fitbit and Peloton's content partnership means for fitness enthusiasts
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Brooks Cascadia 18 leaps over the competition as trail running’s new G.O.A.T.
This shoe doesn’t just survive the trail—it thrives on it
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Peak performance: The North Face's new collection is a mountain of fun
From trails to treadmills, The North Face's new collections has got you covered
By Matt Kollat Published
-
BioLite’s new portable power stations charge faster and cost less than a week’s worth of takeout – what’s not to love?
Power up your adventures with faster, lighter, and cheaper BaseCharge+ models
By Matt Kollat Published