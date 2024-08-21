Sky-high slumber, ground-level costs: TentBox GO elevates budget-friendly rooftop camping

Rooftop tents are having a moment, thanks to their appeal as a hassle-free alternative to traditional tents. However, car-mounted shelters tend to be quite bulky, which affects fuel consumption, making the trip more expensive than it should be.

Rooftop tent manufacturer Tentbox has a solution to this conundrum in the form of the new GO, which claims to be the world’s lightest rooftop tent, weighing only 73lbs / 33kg.

Taking design cues from the company's other shelters, such as the top-rated TentBox Lite XL and the Cargo 2.0 and Classic 2.0 models launched earlier this year, the Tentbox GO is said to take 30 minutes to install and only 60 seconds to set up.

Rooftop tents offer a number of benefits over traditional tents (see also: best tents), including faster setup, built-in mattresses, and better views. They also free up vehicle space, are more durable, and provide cleaner, more convenient camping. 

The Tentbox GO features a durable self-assembly aluminium frame, a waterproof rip-stop pod with a separate travel cover, a high-tension hammock designed for two people and aluminium fixing rails designed to fit a standard roof rack.

For added convenience, the new tent comes flat-packed, so you can conveniently pick it up in-store and assemble it at home.

TentBox founder Oliver Shurville is understandably very proud: “We've been working on the TentBox GO for the past 18 months and are really excited to bring this revolutionary design to the world of outdoor adventure.”

Best of all, the Tentbox GO is the most affordable tent in Tentbox’s lineup, costing only £995 (approx. $1,295/ AU$1,922). For more info, visit Tentbox today. (Please note: Tentbox currently only ships to the UK, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.) 

