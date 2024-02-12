Car camping will never be the same thanks to these new TentBox roof tents

One for casual camping and the other for adventures, TentBox's new roof tents will help you sleep better on top of your car

TentBox tents mounted on a car
(Image credit: TentBox)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

It's not peak camping season just yet, but now is the perfect time to look around for new gear, as many outdoor retailers and manufacturers have started announcing their collections for the new season. British roof tent brand TentBox is one of these, launching not one but two new models in 2024.

Rooftop tents such as these have the advantage of being further away from the ground than standard tents, meaning it gets less cold inside the tent overnight. Roof tents are generally less hassle to put up and collapse – similar to pop-up tents, but with a 'proper' bed and plenty of organisational options.

The two models serve unique purposes, with the Cargo 2.0 being the best for 'rugged adventures' and the Classic 2.0 designed for 'ultimate comfort'. Both feature 'superior' waterproof and breathable fabrics and are available in 3 colours: Sunset Orange, Forest Green and the all-new Midnight Grey.

Image 1 of 4
TentBox tents mounted on a car
(Image credit: TentBox)

The rugged Cargo 2.0 is said to offer 'superior' breathability and a 3000mm waterproof rating, whilst the robust aluminium shell makes it TentBox's most rugged tent yet. Better still, it can be erected in just 45 seconds, according to the company.

The upgraded pod has a dual-layer memory foam mattress under a carpeted roof and a removable porch. Optional upgrades include extra windows for airflow, a PVC porch window, and improved hinges.

With ample storage, dimmable LED lights, and superior condensation management, the Cargo 2.0 is designed for elevated comfort and functionality.

Image 1 of 4
TentBox tents mounted on a car
(Image credit: TentBox)

The Classic 2.0 tent focuses on comfort without sacrificing much of the ruggedness. Featuring the same 'superior' breathability and a 3000mm waterproof rating, the Classic 2.0 also sports a robust matte black ABS Shell and can be set up in just 60 seconds, TentBox claims.

Compatible with any vehicle, the upgraded pod adds a 'luxury' dual-layer memory foam mattress with a waterproof cover and 3D-mesh roof lining. With propped doors forming a porch, four extra side pockets, and compatibility with accessories, the Classic 2.0 is the ultimate home-from-home experience for car campers.

The TentBox Cargo 2.0 costs £2,595, while the TentBox Classic 2.0 will set you back £2,195. Both are available now at TentBox. The company currently only ships to the UK. US and AU prices and availability TBC.

CATEGORIES
Outdoors
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸