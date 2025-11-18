Best Black Friday Garmin deals 2026: major smartwatch savings on Forerunners, Fenix and more

The Black Friday Garmin deals are here people, so whether you’re looking to treat yourself to your first ever smartwatch purchase, or fancy upgrading your old Garmin model, now is really the best time.

From entry-level trackers to premium multisport powerhouses, multiple retailers have slashed prices across the entire Garmin lineup – including popular Forerunner running watches, rugged Fenix models, and adventure-ready Epix devices.

If you’re completely new to Garmin and have no idea what model may be right for you, then do take a look at our Garmin guide , which is packed with reviews, and will tell you which model is better suited for what.

Bookmark this page and keep checking back through the Black Friday period (official Black Friday is 28th November), as we’ll be updating it as and when new deals pop up. Happy Garmin hunting!

Best Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £122 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

Garmin Instinct 3 Solar (47mm): was £350 now £289 at Blacks Read more Read less ▼ Built to handle your toughest adventures, the Instinct 3 is a rugged 50mm GPS smartwatch with a bolted design, metal-reinforced bezel, and scratch-resistant lens. It packs a 1.1” display, built-in LED flashlight, and round-the-clock health tracking — plus unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging (based on all-day wear and 3 hours of sunlight).

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 165 is beginner-friendly yet powerful enough for committed runners who want accurate data without the fuss. Its bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen pairs with essentials like built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Body Battery, Garmin Coach, and sleep and stress tracking. With up to 11 days of battery life (or around 20 hours in GPS mode), it easily keeps pace with regular training.

Garmin Venu 2: was £349 now £149 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Venu 2 is Garmin's most competent fitness smartwatch, and the perfect companion for those who want to live a healthier lifestyle. There are 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £619.99 now £484.91 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is a stylish yet rugged wearable featuring a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display and durable construction. It excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering precise GPS and various sports modes. Despite its sophisticated features, it maintains a long battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: was £870 now £499 at Blacks Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is a robust multisport smartwatch with improved solar charging, multi-band GPS, and multi-continent mapping. It boasts extended battery life (up to 5 weeks), a built-in flashlight and a real-time stamina tracker, making it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados. Plus, its Power Sapphire lens offers exceptional durability and scratch resistance, ensuring it can handle even your toughest adventures.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £249.99 now £199 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The Vivoactive 5 is a pretty smartwatch, perfect for everyday tracking and general training. It has a super bright AMOLED screen, 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps (including for wheelchair users). It provides detailed health insights, from heart rate to stress, can receive smart notifications, has Garmin Pay, music access, and a decent 11 day battery life.