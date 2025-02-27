5 signs you’re not getting enough protein in your diet

Protein isn’t just for the people who hit the gym and lift heavy weights, it’s a vital nutrient we all need in our diet. It helps with many important functions, from building and repairing muscles to supporting immune function and helping with the production of enzymes and hormones.

Ideally, you should be able to meet your protein needs through a well-balanced diet, or by supplementing with protein powder if necessary. However, if you're unsure of how much protein you need each day or tend to make poor dietary choices, there's a risk of not getting enough. And, when that happens, it can show up in both your physical and mental well-being.

Below, Mike O’Leary PhD, a sports nutrition specialist and Head of Product at leading sports nutrition brand ESN , says these are the top signs to look out for that indicate it’s time to up your protein intake…

1. You feel hungry and weak

“As protein supplies your body with energy and helps with satiety, ensuring you feel full for longer, you will notice that you feel hungrier if you're not consuming enough,” says O’Leary. “As a result, this means you may be more likely to crave high-sugar foods that spike your blood sugar levels.” To avoid this, try and ensure you eat around 20-25grams of protein with every meal. Need some inspo? Here are five foods that contain a surprisingly high amount of protein.

2. You're getting ill more often

Protein is essential for a strong immune system, so if you’ve found yourself feeling run down or slightly under the weather more often lately, this could be a telltale sign to up your intake. “It helps your body build antibodies and immune cells, so if you’re not getting enough of it into your diet it can weaken the immune system over time and your body can’t fight off infections or disease as effectively,” explains O’Leary. Strive to create a complete amino acid profile in your meals by incorporating a variety of protein sources, such as eggs, dairy, fish, lean meats, grains, and legumes.

3. Your hair and nails are brittle

A lack of protein, along with other vital nutrients such as iron, biotin, and zinc, can make your hair and nails more susceptible to breakage. “Protein is essential for producing keratin, which helps keep your skin, hair and nails healthy and strong. Therefore protein is essential for maintaining a healthy body from the inside out.”

4. Your muscles are aching

If your muscles are constantly sore after workouts or you’ve been stuck at the same weights for a while, this can indicate your protein levels are low. Protein is essential for muscle growth and repair, providing the amino acids needed to rebuild muscles after exercise. Without enough, your body breaks down muscle for energy. “Muscle loss can also slow down wound healing,” says O’Leary. “ESN’s Designer Whey Protein supports muscle repair and maintenance, helping you reach your protein goal with up to 23g of protein per serving.”

5. Your mood has dipped and you have brain fog

Protein isn’t just essential for our physical health, it actually plays a big role in our mental wellbeing too. “It’s responsible for regulating your mood and cognitive function, providing essential amino acids that produce neurotransmitters in the brain,” says O’Leary. “When we have a deficiency it can lead to imbalances, which may cause symptoms such as brain fog, difficulty concentrating and low mood.”