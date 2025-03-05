5 signs your workout routine is paying off, according to a fitness expert

Sticking to a workout routine takes hard work and dedication, but how do we know our efforts are paying off? For many of us, it's the number on the scales or having more sculpted muscles that indicate we're succeeding.

Working out for purely for aesthetics is perfectly fine (and normal) but here’s the thing, these results take time and are not an overnight success. As a result, many of us can be left feeling deflated and unmotivated when we don’t see immediate changes, leading us to question whether our hard work is truly making a difference.

However, there is more to training than what we look like and, if you’ve been turning up and putting the work in, there will be plenty of subtle signs happening beneath the surface that indicate your workouts are making a difference. To help you recognise them, we spoke to Joanna Dase, global fitness expert at Curves , who shares five key indicators that your hard work is paying off.

1. Your recovery times are shorter

Rest periods between exercises vary for all of us, but if you find yours are becoming shorter, this is a sign that your body is recovering quicker. “In the beginning, you might feel muscle soreness or fatigue for days, however, over time, your body becomes more efficient at using oxygen and burning fat for energy, which speeds up the recovery process,” explains Joanna. “It’s a clear sign that your body is adapting and becoming better at repairing itself, enabling you to bounce back quicker and perform even better in your next workout.”

2. You’re sleeping better

You might start sleeping more soundly and waking up refreshed, free from the grogginess of restless nights. Joanna says this is because regular exercise helps regulate hormones like cortisol (the stress hormone) and melatonin (the sleep-wake hormone), both essential for quality sleep. "In fact, a 2020 study found that consistent physical activity reduces the risk of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts breathing during sleep and can cause fatigue, daytime drowsiness, and other health issues like obesity and heart disease."

3. You feel more energised

Instead of experiencing a slump in the middle of the afternoon, you may notice you have more sustained energy levels. “This is because, with regular exercise, more mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell) grow in the cells of your muscles,” says Joanna. “The mitochondria convert glucose and oxygen into fuel, that powers your body. With more mitochondria producing energy, your body becomes better equipped to handle daily tasks with ease, leaving you feeling stronger and less prone to exhaustion throughout the day.”

4. Improved endurance during daily activities

Finding everyday tasks easier, like climbing the stairs, carrying the shopping, or keeping up with the kids? This is a very good indicator that your stamina and strength are improving. “Your heart and lungs become more efficient at delivering oxygen to your muscles, making activities that once felt exhausting much more manageable,” Joanna says. “You may also find that you recover faster after physical exertion and experience less muscle soreness throughout the day. These subtle changes show that your body is adapting and growing stronger over time.”

5. You have better focus

Exercise is like a medicine when it comes to clearing your mind and making us feel happier, thanks to the release of endorphins (our ‘feel good’ hormones). “Endorphins are natural chemicals produced by your body that act as mood boosters and pain relievers, which help reduce stress and improve mental clarity,” says Joanna. “Over time, regular exercise can help you feel more balanced and less anxious, making you better equipped to handle daily challenges.”