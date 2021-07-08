VyprVPN review: A secure VPN for great privacy

VyprVPN is a great option for anyone looking for a secure way to stay private online thanks to a clear and audited no logging policy. This is backed by some of the most impressive streaming unblocking out there, meaning this is a top choice for anyone wanting to watch Netflix from anywhere in the world. It's not without its minor issues but we dive into all that.

One minute VyprVPN review

VyprVPN stands out on two major points: security and streaming. The first is thanks to that no logging policy which means you will stay totally anonymous online without any data to track you with.

The second, streaming, is a big one as it means you can unblock everything from Netflix and Amazon Prime to Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer, no matter where you are in the world.

WireGuard is another appealing feature although we'd like to have seen better speeds than the below average ones we got in testing. There was also an issue with the Windows kill switch, which was a little disconcerting.

Aside from those niggles, this is a powerful and impressive VPN option that's also reasonably priced on some of its tiers.

The stats:

Servers: 700+

700+ Locations: 70+ locations

70+ locations Devices: Five simultaneous connections

Five simultaneous connections Platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, smart TVs, router, Blackberry, Synology, Apple TV, NAS, OpenELEC, Android TV, Chromebook, Kindle Fire and more

Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, smart TVs, router, Blackberry, Synology, Apple TV, NAS, OpenELEC, Android TV, Chromebook, Kindle Fire and more Protocols: WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Chameleon 2.0

WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Chameleon 2.0 Top features: WireGuard, no logging, great streaming unblocking

VyprVPN review: How much does VyprVPN cost? Is there a free trial?

VyprVPN might not start out at an eye-catching price but go up in tier commitment and that starts to change with the two year option offering a decent price.

2 months : $6.47 a month (billed $6.47 every 2 months)

$6.47 a month (billed $6.47 every 2 months) 18 months : $2.50 a month (billed $45 every 18 months)

$2.50 a month (billed $45 every 18 months) 3 years: $1.67 a month (billed $60 every 3 years)

While some of the competition offer deals up front that then double in price after a while, this is the set price you can expect to pay with no hidden fees or price hikes lurking down the line.

By comparison there's Surfshark at $2.49 a month for its 2-year plan and CyberGhost for $2.25 a month when you commit to 3 years.

But does VyprVPN come with a free trial? While there isn't a free trial you won't have to make your first payment for three days, having given your credit card or PayPal details up front. Cancel before that time and you won't have to pay anything.

For free trial comparisons, Hotspot Shield and CyberGhost give a whopping 45 days as a trial.

This isn't the vert best cheap VPN on the market in terms of low price, but it gets close and offers a lot for your money.

Does VyprVPN work on Netflix? What other streaming services can it unblock?

Among the best streaming VPN options, VyprVPN sits right there at the top alongside ExpressVPN. Thanks to its very own Chameleon 2.0 protocol it is able to get around geo-restrictions with ease, hitting some of the top, most popular streaming services.

First up is Netflix, where we were able to access and watch libraries in the UK, US and Canada with no issues, while Australia and Japan did throw up more issues.

BBC iPlayer outside the UK was a bit hit and miss - however we saw some success on multiple tests. One of the most difficult streaming services to bypass geo-restrictions, this is a great sign for those abroad.

VyprVPN also unblocked Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, meaning no matter where you find yourself – you can watch them all as if you were back home.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN review: What features can you expect and how do they boost security?

VyprVPN has a standout feature that no other VPN can claim to offer and that is its very own protocol now in its second generation as Chameleon 2.0. This is specifically built to help get around VPN blocking. This obfuscation protocol is not only helpful for unblocking streaming video services but also for using the VPN in countries that block VPN use.

In China, Iran and the like it can be risky to use a VPN so hiding the fact that your IP address is not your own is very important. The more recent versions of VyprVPN now include the Chameleon protocol not only on the desktop clients but also on the iOS and Android apps.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN is also a great option for use on lots and lots of different devices. Sure you can only use it on five simultaneous connections at one time but you'll be amazed at how many devices that can include. Platforms supported include Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Tomato-based routers, QNAP, Anonabox, Smart TVs and Blackphone. But the list goes on thanks to guides that help you get it up and running on Chromebooks, Linux, Blackberry, Synology NAS, OpenELEC, Android TV, Apple TV, and via DD-WRT, AsusWRT, OpenWRT and more.

That no logging policy is also worth mentioning in more detail here. VyprVPN offers a zero-knowledge DNS service which is encrypted meaning no middle man is there to get at you. Not that there is much to get at since that strict no logging policy is independently audited as secure. That said, the last audit published by Leviathan Security Group was in 2018, so this could do with an update.

Other security features like kill switches and protection against DNS leaks also feature, although we did find some flakiness with the Windows client kill switch. That said this was only for the IKEv2 connection where the kill switch took a few seconds to kick-in.

Bonus features on the apps include optional URL filtering to keep your safe from malicious websites. Individual app VPN connections is another great option that could have you connected to US Netflix but UK banking, for example.

VyprVPN review of speed and overall performance

To test the speed and performance of VyprVPN we used both US and UK locations on 1Gbps connections. Testing was done at least five times with SpeedTest.net, Netflix's Fast.com, TestMy.net and more.

Based in UK OpenVPN: 32Mbps WireGuard: 270-420Mbps

UK based connections started out very poorly when using OpenVPN, topping out at 32Mbps. But when we changed up to WireGuard this saw a dramatic change topping out at an impressive 420Mbps. That makes it good enough to beat NordVPN's NordLynx 240-280Mbps, which is one of the top in our best fast VPN guide. But the lack of consistency across protocols was worrying.

The question then was, how did the US servers compare with the varying protocols connections?

Based in US OpenVPN: 34-45Mbps IKEv2: 90-100Mbps WireGuard: 150-170Mbps

The US tests also offered a wide range of results across protocols, starting as low as 24Mbps on OpenVPN and topping out at 170Mbps for WireGuard. These are below average to put it mildly. Many other services in our tests saw closer to the 600Mbps mark with StrongVPN, Surfshark and TorGuard all exceeding that number.

Client set-up and available support from VyprVPN

VyprVPN setup is easy enough since you can do it all via the company's website. That means you sign up, give your details and then download the client or app you want to get started with. The site even gives you details on what each program offers, including protocols, operating system requirements and a changelog.

Setup is easy following the usual installation process for the device you're using. Manual installation is also an option which is easy enough with guides to help and APK files, for example, ready to download.

The website has more than 50 tutorials available which can help you get started to set up the service on Chromebooks, Linux, Synology NAS, OpenELEC, Android TV, Apple TV, and via DD-WRT, AsusWRT, OpenWRT and more.

VyprVPN support is very good with an impressively quick to reply live chat service. But before you get there you can check the VyprVPN website which has a decent database full of information to help with things like setup, troubleshooting and device specific advice. Although don't expect this to be catered for beginners as some guides do presume knowledge about these sorts of things.

Email is another contact option where, in our experience there was a response within an hour. Impressive stuff.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN review: Our final verdict

VyprVPN is a very secure option which is great for streaming and keeping your VPN use secret when in countries than prohibit use. The longer term tiers are very affordable and the no logging policy appears to be impressively privacy focused. While there are a few app related glitches, like kill switch slowness, they're nothing to really worry about and speed although slower than some are still plenty usable even for streaming 4K video.

Read more about VPN: