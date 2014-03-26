ZTE releases the ultimate 'selfie' smartphone

ZTE has jumped on the selfie bandwagon with it's latest smartphone that packs a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

ZTE's premium Nubia brand has just launched the X6, a handset-cum-tablet with a 6.44-inch, 1080p screen.

The 'phlabet' has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, and a massive 4250 mAh battery. But in case that wasn't enough, it also has two 13-megapixel cameras. One for the back and one for the front.

The front-facing snapper - clearly aimed at the selfie crowd features backside illumination, an f/2.2 lens and video auto-focus.

Likewise, the rear-facing camera - the "traditional" snapper - has an f/2.0 lens, optical image stabilisation and dual flashes.

The X6 joins the rest of the 6-inch smartphones starting to appear on the market. The aluminum-cased handset also has dual speakers, slots for two SIM cards, and comes in configurations with either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM.

No doubt ZTE is planning to muscle in on the already crowded premium smartphone market and reckons giving us the ultimate selfie machine is the way to do it.

However, before you get too excited, the ZTE Numbia X6 has only been announced for China at present.

It is currently up for pre-order priced at $HK5010. That works out to be around £390 at the current exchange rate. If we hear anything further about a UK price and release date, we'll let you know.