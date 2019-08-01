Your Amazon Echo just got a cool new feature for free

Good news for owners of Alexa devices in the UK: starting today, customers in the UK who do not yet have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen to an ad-supported selection of playlists and stations for free with Amazon Music on compatible Alexa-enabled devices, which include the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 and Echo Input, but not the Ring Video Doorbell.

As an owner of a supported Alexa powered device, you now now have access to play a station based on a song, artist, era, and genre, and to hear some of Amazon Music's global playlists including Rap Rotation, Pop Culture, and more. To listen, simply say:

"Alexa, play the playlist Pop Culture" to hear that playlist.

"Alexa, play Taylor Swift" to hear a station featuring her music.

"Alexa, play nineties music" to hear a station filled with music from that era.

"Alexa, play rap music" to hear music from the genre.

And so on.

If you like the stations and decide you want the music without the ads, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime to get more than 2 million songs and thousands of stations and playlists across your devices including mobile, desktop, Alexa-enabled devices, and more, at no additional cost to your membership.

And if you want even more of a music selection, then check out Amazon Music Unlimited, a premium subscription service that provides unlimited access to more than 50 million songs including the latest new releases.

For more information head to Amazon Music.