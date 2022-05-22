Walmart+ Weekend brings big discounts on summer items

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Walmart is planning a three-day sales event from Thursday June 3 through Sunday June 5. This is exclusively for Walmart+ members and is expected to offer big savings across the whole store, as access to stock of the elusive PS5 console.

This is just days after the biggest Memorial Day sales are set to end, so you can expect many of the best deals to continue or even drop further (while stocks last). There will be a whole bunch of exclusive deals coming too, and though we've only had a sneak peek of what's to come, the offers look pretty good so far, with up to 40% off some products.

Walmart+ members get exclusive access to its sales throughout the year, including events around Black Friday and early access to PS5 restocks. You also get member prices on fuel, free delivery from stores and free shipping. All for $12.95 a month or $98 a year.

Walmart+ Weekend deals

Here's a sample of some of the discounts that will go live at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Thursday June 2. We will update the list as more deals are announced.

Electronics

Gateway R7 laptop: was $449, will be $399 at Walmart (save $50)

Save $50 on this Gateway laptop. This discount seems to be available right now on a range of Gateway models, including this 15.6 AMD Ryzen 7 model.

Hisense 43-inch TV: was $258, will be $198 at Walmart (save $60)

This 43-inch 4K TV is already a great deal at $258 but for the Walmart+ Weekend it will drop to just $198, that's a saving of 23%.

Samsung A50 soundabar: was $179, will be $129 at Walmart (save $50)

Samsung's HW-A50M 2.1 soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Audio. Right now it's down to $149 but is set to drop down to $129 for the Walmart+ Weekend.

Apparel

Champion Women's T-Shirt: was $30, will be $15 at Walmart (save $15)

You can already save $7.50 on this women's Champion lightweight T-Shirt but during Walmart+ Weekend, members can pick it up for $15.

Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 – 26% off

Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

Home

Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer: was $99, will be $49 at Walmart (save $50)

This Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer is currently $99 but over Walmart+ Weekend, members can pick it up for $49 – That's a 50% saving.

Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Toys

Lego City Stunts: was $23.97, will be $14.97 at Walmart (save $9)

you can already save $5.89 on this Stunt Competition Lego set but over Walmart+ Weekend there will be even greater savings.

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

Appliances

Pit Boss Pellet Grill: was $427, will be $327 at Walmart (save $100)

Right now members can save $72.99 on this Pit Boss 700FB Pellet Grill but there will be bigger savings over Walmart+ Weekend

GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Garden

Coleman 20ft above ground pool: was $698, will be $598 at Walmart (save $100)

This 20-foot above ground pool will drop $100 for the Wallmart+ Weekend, making it a great deal for those hot summer weekends.

Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

Console access

Though not yet confirmed, it's expected that PS5 and Xbox consoles will also be available over the Wallmart+ Weekend.

PS5 console (disc version): $499 at Walmart Next-gen gaming doesn't get better than this. With 4K 120fps gameplay, 8K output and a host of great titles available, it's the console to have this holiday. Sale starts at 4pm ET for Walmart+ subscribers.

PS5 console (digital edition): $399 at Walmart Prefer to download your content online than buy the discs? You can save yourself $100 and buy the digital edition – and then spend that money on a PS Plus subscription.

Xbox Series X console: $499 at Walmart The most powerful Xbox ever. Get 4K gaming with 120fps and 3D spatial sound. You can subscribe to Xbox all access to pay monthly or pay the $499 outright.

Don't miss the upcoming Memorial Day sales: