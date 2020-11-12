Walmart PS5 latest stock update – LIVE PlayStation 5 console availability

It's PS5 launch day today and for those of you who haven't placed a PS5 pre-order, today is going to be your best chance yet to find one in stock. Walmart PS5 orders have already been confirmed as incoming imminently, making it a great destination to check out.

• Buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition at Walmart

Sony has been very clear that its launch day stock is only going to be available online, and Walmart is one of the retailers that you can head over to when its PS5 inventory goes live, which is in four waves today on launch day.

While a number of websites have been pretty vague when it comes to what time you can start placing our order, Walmart has been helpful enough to provide exact times and a countdown clock, so you can be sure you won't miss it. It all rests on whether you're quick enough to get your order in before the stock sells out.

PS5 online orders will go live at Walmart at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, 9PM ET, indicating that the store is having four waves of inventory to give everyone a chance of securing a console. That's 9AM, 12PM, 3PM, 6PM PT, and 11AM, 2PM, 5PM, 8PM CT.

Buy PS5 at Walmart

Walmart has four waves of PS5 pre-orders planned for today, and a handy countdown clock on its PS5 product page, so as long as you're quick enough, you should have no problem securing a console. It has a range of PS5 peripherals and accessories in stock, as well as the launch line-up of PS5 games including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.View Deal

Walmart also has the brand new PS5 DualSense controller in stock, so if you're a two or more player household, you can pick one up for $69.96 so you're all set and ready to go when your PS5 arrives.

It also has a great selection of PS5 games, including console exclusives that you won't find anywhere else. Be sure to bookmark the store's page, and set a few alarms while you're at it, so you don't miss out!

