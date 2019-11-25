Walmart Black Friday deals: Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Soundbar discounted by $300

Have you heard? Black Friday 2019 is this very week – but the deals are already kicking off at all major American retailers, both on- and off-line, offering you the chance to bag some of the latest tech going for hugely discounted prices. It doesn't get much better than that.

Over the past few weeks, T3 has spent a lot of time preparing for the Black Friday Deals Deluge, making sure we have the people and tools in place to quickly scour the web to bring you the best of the best, no compromises.

One of the deals we've found, and this is a special one, is a huge $300 – yes, you read that right – off the mighty Bose SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar, which is just $399 right now over at Walmart.

Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Soundbar | Was $699 | Sale price $399 | Available now at Walmart

Want amazing sound without the clutter of having speakers spread out across your lounge or bedroom? The audio wizards over at Bose have you covered with the SoundTouch 300, the cutting edge in soundbar technology and design.View Deal

While the Soundtouch may look like a slim little device, the sound speaks for itself: crisp, extremely loud, amazing high- and low-ends. According to Bose, every inch of the speaker is packed with sonic-enhancing tech to ensure nothing is wasted. The minimal black design, with a glass top, means it fits into any room aesthetic.

Besides the sounds, the insides are packed with the latest tech: HDMI, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, and more, all ensuring that you don't have to fight your way through messy wires to get the best sound and TV set up you could wish for.