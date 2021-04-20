6 VPNs with free trials: the best you can try before you buy in 2021

Whether or not you're completely new to the intricacies of VPN software, it's understandable that - even when we say it's the best VPN out there - you're still going to want to know for sure before you part with your money. VPNs with free trials are pretty common, then, allowing you get to grips with the software and whether it's the one for you and your device before you fully commit.

VPN with free trial: Sign up to our favorite VPN and get a 30-day all your money back guarantee

Keep reading to find our summary of numerous VPNs with free trials on offer, as well as weighing up free trials versus money-back guarantees, and how they're not so dissimilar, allowing you an even greater selection to choose from.

Top picks for VPNs with free trials

ExpressVPN - 30 day money back guarantee

ExpressVPN 7-day free trials are on offer for those who purchase for their Android or iPhone through the respective Google Play Store or App Store. However, we recommend subscribing directly through ExpressVPN, getting the best value for money with a 49% saving, an additional 3 months free with your subscription, and a year of Backblaze free, allowing you to store photos, videos, and other files with unlimited cloud storage. While not explicitly a 'free trial', ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money back guarantee. That means if you don't enjoy your experience of ExpressVPN and don't think it's the one for you, you can cancel and get your money back before the 30 days are up. Try ExpressVPN with its 30-day money back guarantee nowView Deal

NordVPN - 30-day money back guarantee

NordVPN is a close-second when it comes down to the battle between ExpressVPN vs NordVPN, and also offers a 30-day money back guarantee to new customers, allowing you to give it a whirl and get your money back if it's not the service for you. Much like ExpressVPN, too, you can get a 7-day free trial by buying from Google Play Store for your Android handset or tablet - though the App store doesn't offer the same for Apple products. Again, though, you'll miss out on a huge 68% saving, so it's always best to go direct to NordVPN to benefit from the best prices, with a rate of just $3.71 (approx. AU$4.80) a month if you make the most of that amazing offer. Get NordVPN with the security of a 30-day-all-your-money back policyView Deal

Surfshark - 30-day money back gurantee

Our favorite when it comes to recommending an affordable VPN, Surfshark allows Android users a 7-day free trial through the Google Play Store. However, if you want to get the very best value for your money, going direct to subscribe to Surfshark secures that ridiculously cheap $2.49 (AU$3.20) a month rate with that 81% saving only available through its website. Not to worry, though. Whether you're looking to install your VPN on your Android smartphone, or just about any other device, signing up directly secures you a 30-day money back guarantee, essentially giving you a one month free trial to see if Surfshark is the one for you. Try Surfshark for 1 month, all your money backView Deal

IPVanish - 30-day money back guarantee on annual plans

You can save 50% on your first month or first year of subscribing to IPVanish. Choose between paying $49.99 (approx AU$65) a year or $4.99 (approx AU$6.50) a month, thereafter $9.99 (approx AU$12.95) a month or $89.99 (approx AU$116.50) a year. However, you'll only benefit from its 30-day money back guarantee if you subscribe to IPVanish's annual plan. This allows you to try before you buy and see if its super fast and reliable speeds and fantastic mobile apps are the perfect fit for you and your devices. Try before you buy with a 30-day money back guarantee on annual plansView Deal

CyberGhost - 45-day money back guarantee

Sure, the 7-day free trial via the App Store or Google Play Store sound nice, but how about a whole 45-days to give CyberGhost a try, all your money back if it's not the one for you? Yep, CyberGhost offers its customers a whole 45-days to try out its service. By subscribing directly through CyberGhost's website, you can also benefit from even better rates, with its 3-year plan offering a rate of $2.25 (AU$3.11) a month and 3 months free on top. You won't get that via the app stores on your smartphones... Get CyberGhost with its 45-day money back guaranteeView Deal

Hotspot Shield - 7-day free trial

Offering the best of both, you can get a 7-day free trial of Hotspot Shield's Premium plan, as well as a 45-day money back guarantee thereafter to well and truly determine whether this is the VPN service for you. Sign up for its annual plan and you'll save up to 40%, coming to a rate of $7.99 (AU$11.99) a month rather than $12.99 (AU$19.99) a month for its Premium plan, or $11.99 a month rather than $19.99 a month for its Premium Family plan, taking your connections from 5 devices to 25! Aussie customers can save 75% when signing up to a three-year plan, paying just AU$4.99 a month with a 45-day money back guarantee. Try for 7-days, with a 45-day money back guarantee, tooView Deal

Is there a VPN without a subscription?

Want to dip your toes into the world of VPN but not ready to part with your cash? You can always check out our selection of the best free VPNs, getting a picture of the kinds of features available to you.

Of course, with many of our favorite VPNs to recommend offering a money back guarantee period of at least a month, there's no reason not to dive straight into a VPN subscription with the safety net of knowing if it really isn't right for you, you'll get a refund.

Money an issue? We also have a list of the best cheap VPNs for those of you on a budget.

What is the best free unlimited VPN?

First off, what is a free unlimited VPN? For those looking to hold on tight to their funds but still benefit from a completely unlimited experience of a VPN service, from no data limitations to free rein of all its features, you may be in for a rude awakening, as nothing ever truly comes for free. Read our explainer above to see what is available to those of you after a fully featured VPN at no cost.

