Top 6 Best Buy Black Friday TV deals – OLED TV deals and perfect PS5 TVs

This year, most people will be looking over Best Buy's Black Friday deals from home, which means being confronted with a screen full of TVs it's hard to tell the difference between. There's a huge range, with some excellent mega-deals in there.

But if that's all a bit overwhelming, don't worry – T3 is here to get you straight to the good stuff. Just below here, we've chosen six TVs that rank among the best Black Friday TV deals, and really deserve consideration for where your money goes this year.

We've got OLED sets, QLED sets, TVs that support all the latest features to make the most of PS5 and Xbox Series X, sets ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, and with savings up to $1,000!

TV deal of the day! Sony XBR-65X900H 65-inch 4K TV | Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 | Savings: $400

This is an incredible TV for this price at this size! This TV is one step below Sony's flagship 4K LED TVs, but is priced like a mid-range set – you get cutting-edge processing for upscaling HD to 4K, unmatched handling of motion, support for next-gen gaming features (4K 120Hz now, VRR and ALLM coming soon), and truly fantastic image quality for this price. If you want a well-sized TV that's top-tier for both gaming and movies, for a really reasonable price, this is it. Also available in a giant 75-inch model for just $1,599.View Deal

Vizio 55OLED-H1 55-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $1,299 | Now: $899 | Savings: $400

The cheapest OLED TV on the market? Check. From a reliable brand who make high-quality stuff? Also check. The OLED-H1 brings the unmatched deep contrast that OLED is famed for at a lower price point, but still includes a good smart TV platform, and even promises to support 4K at 120Hz and VRR for next-gen consoles (in theory it does now, but users have reported issues, and Vizio says it will fix them in an update). When it comes to pure cinematic image quality for a low price, this is a really strong buy at this low a price!View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200

This is the cheapest TV that's ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates (plus an ultra-fast gaming mode)! Beyond that, it's a really good set generally, giving you the rich colors of QLED along with excellent processing, and a really easy to use smart TV system.View Deal

Sony XBR-65OLEDA8H 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,799 | Now: $1,799 | Savings: $1,000

Sony's OLED TVs are renowned for their image quality, mixing the incredible contrast and color control of OLED with Sony's impeccable detail and motion processing – when it comes to visuals, these sets are nearly unmatched. And getting any 65-inch OLED for this price is rare, let alone one that looks so good. Even the sound is way better than rivals, thanks to genius Acoustic Surface tech that turns the screen itself into a speaker.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,499 |Now: $1,899 | Savings: $600

The LG CX is pretty much the most popular OLED TV, and for good reason: image quality is fantastic, processing is top tier, the smart TV system is excellent, and it's future-proofed with next-gen gaming features (including 4K at 120Hz and VRR) on every HDMI port.View Deal

Samsung QN43Q60T 43-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $529 | Now: $427 | Savings: $102

Need a smaller TV, but don't want to compromise on image quality? This brings Samsung's QLED panel tech in a compact, cheaper set, still giving you the wide HDR color range QLED known, plus the great smart TV features.View Deal

