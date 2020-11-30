Top 3 Samsung smartwatch deals in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

For its Cyber Monday sale Amazon has cut the price of three top Samsung smartwatches by as much as $70.

The deals include the first- and second-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, plus the slightly larger Galaxy Watch 3.

The first deal sees the price of the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active cut from $199.99 to $129, making a saving of $60.99. This particular model is finished in rose gold with a pale pink rubber sports strap.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The fully-fledged smartwatch and fitness tracker is equipped to track your daily activity and exercise, as well as your sleep and heart rate. The watch automatically detects up to six exercises and can be used to manually track up to 39 more.

Like other Galaxy smartwatches, the Watch Active runs Samsung’s own Tizen operating system. It also features wireless crying, is water resistant and can be used for swimming, and can be fitted to any industry-standard 20mm watch strap. The watch works with Android and iOS phones.

Next up in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is the newer Galaxy Watch Active 2, which has a 40mm case, GPS, Bluetooth and in this instance is offered in black with a matching rubber sports strap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | Was $199.99 | Now $129 | Save $60.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active is a fitness-tracking smartwatch by Samsung with a 40mm aluminium case finished in rose gold and a matching rubber sports strap.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

Much like the original Active, the Active two has a broad range of activity and fitness tracking features, plus new features like built-in pace coaching to improve your performance. The watch also monitors your stress levels and will send an automatic notification if it detects an abnormally high or low heart rate.

Qi wireless charging means the Watch Active’s battery can be topped up by any wireless charger, but also by placing it on the back of a recent Samsung phone with reverse wireless charging enabled.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has reduced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 by $70, lowering the price from $249.99 to $179.99, representing a 28 percent saving.

Finally, Amazon has also lowered the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This is the smaller 41mm variant and is offered in what Samsung calls Mystic Bronze with a matching leather strap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Was $249.99 | Now $179.99 | Save $70 at Amazon

The second-generation Watch Active is offered here with a 40mm case finishes in black with a matching sports rubber strap. The watch features exercise, sleep and stress level monitoring.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Watch 3 has GPS and Bluetooth, plus all of the usual fitness and health tracking features you would expect from a Samsung wearable. Its digital face can be customised with over 50,000 variations available to download and configure.

The Watch 3 also boasts military-grade durability and water resistance to 50 metres. It also has a battery life of up to a claimed 43 house, and it works with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale has this watch priced at $339, which is a $60.99 saving on the $399.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | Was $399.99 | Now $339 | Save $60.99 at Amazon

Samsung's third-generation Galaxy Watch is offered here in Mystic Bronze with a matching leather strap. It has 43 hours of battery life and is water-resistant to 50 metres.View Deal

Didn't find what you were looking for here?

Black Friday sales around the web (US)