TomTom’s new Adventurer is a sport watch for extremists

As well as the Touch fitness tracker, TomTom also dropped three new fitness watches at IFA 2016.

The £250 Adventurer is our fave – especially with this orange band – offering heart-rate and activity tracking, GPS tracking and a barometer. That means you can track your activity for sports like snowboarding, hiking and skiing as well as swimming and running. For winter sports, the watch will auto-detect when you're on a ski lift.

The TomTom Spark 3 and Runner 3 are the more mainstream versions and don't have the barometer. TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music (with heart-rate monitor and 3GB of storage for music listening via Bluetooth headphones) and Runner 3 Cardio + Music are available for pre-order now and cost £200.

Both watches enable you to share your trails with friends, and lay GPS breadcrumbs on new routes. GPX files from other services, like Strava, can be imported onto the watch, too.

There are four different models of the Spark 3 to choose from. The standard option has everything listed above for $129. You can also nab a Spark 3 with 3GB of onboard storage built in, meaning you can listen to music with Bluetooth headphones.

Additional features available in TomTom Spark 3 and Runner 3 GPS Sports watches include:

Built-in music player

Built-in cardio sensor

GPS tracking

24/7 activity tracking

Multisport mode

Route exploration

3 weeks of activity tracking

11 hours of GPS tracking

Water resistant (40m/130FT)

Customizable straps

Interval training

Race mode

Sleep tracking

TomTom also announced several new navigation devices, too.

The £60 TomTom Curfer is for those who want an activity tracker for their own driving – or want to see how somebody else drives their car! It connects to your car via its OBD (On Board Diagnostics) port which can be found on most cars made after 2011. This then connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can provide details like battery voltage, current engine power load, brake efficiency and more.

The £149 TomTom Vio clips onto a bike or scooter (it's more for the Euro than UK market) and enables turn-by-turn directions that you can hear with Bluetooth headphones. Also, there's a built-in speedometer to keep you in the know about how fast you're going. It's quite a nice little device and comes in several colours.

The £220 TomTom Go 520 pairs with your iOS, Android, orWindows 10 Mobile device and acts as a voice-recognizing infotainment system. It can read out texts, detect changes in traffic and get lifetime updates over Wi-Fi for free. It's a 5-inch device, though there's a 6-inch Go 620 as well. The range-topping Go 5200 and 6200 (£360 for the latter) have integrated SIMs and build-in live updates.

