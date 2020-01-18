THIS is how powerful the Samsung Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 is set to be

Samsung Galaxy S11 (or Samsung Galaxy S20, as it could be called) is just a few weeks away from being formally unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. In no surprise to anyone, the phone is set to be full of top-spec parts, with the best screens, stunning cameras and the latest, most powerful chipsets.

However, up until now, we didn't know exactly how powerful the handset's new processor was going to be.

We do now, if the latest leak is to be believed. Geekbench, a cross-platform tool used to measure the power of computers and other devices, has had the Samsung Galaxy S20 specs posted on its service for comparison with other phones.

Geekbench information on the Samsung Galaxy S20 (Image credit: Geekbench)

According to Geekbench, first spotted by GSMArena, Samsung's latest will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Previously hinted at in an announcement by Qualcomm, the latest Snapdragon chip is set to be 25% faster than the previous model, which had been used in the Samsung Galaxy S10.

It's due to make processing difficult tasks such as 8K video quick and easy, and is designed with 5G in mind for Samsung's inevitable 5G versions of its flagship. If, of course, it doesn't come as standard anyway. The specs also include 12GB RAM, which was previously reported in another unconfirmed rumour, and is operating Android 10.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The spec sheet was only for the standard Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 and not for its rumoured bigger siblings, which the internet is calling the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

We're still not sure what the specifications for those will be, but as the Snapdragon 865 is 5G ready, both phones are likely to include the same chip in their design, despite the inevitable variations in battery life, screen size and choice of 4G or 5G networks.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Geekbench usually give phones a pair of scores, called "single core" and "multi-core" scores to easily compare how powerful those phones are side-by-side. However, GSMArena claims that no such scores have been released, with the current scores sitting above the specs in the image above coming from a pre-production unit.

It'll be interesting to see where Samsung Galaxy S11/S20, and its new chipset, stack up against rivals like the iPhone 11 Pro. Watch this space.

