Latest Samsung Galaxy S11 leak hints at amazing iPhone 11 Pro-beating camera with 8K video

The Samsung Galaxy S11, while still officially unconfirmed. is hotly tipped to be unveiled by Samsung in "early 2020". As we've gotten closer to that vague launch date, more and more tidbits of info have leaked, giving us a fairly accurate guess at what Samsung's next flagship might look like. The latest leak concerns the camera, as a recent update to Samsung's software suggests new information about the company's next camera setup.

According to news outlet XDA Developers, Samsung's most recent update to its Camera app contains code to be used in new features like Director's View and Night Hyperlapse. However, they also spotted evidence Samsung will be bringing 8K recording to a future handset.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

As the Samsung Galaxy S10's current sensor can only capture 12 megapixels, the phone will be unable to record in 8K with the current-gen camera setup. It will need something along the lines of... oh, let's say the 108MP camera sensor Samsung recently developed with Xiaomi.

A phone packing this much detail into the camera, combined with crisp, crystal-clear recording, will be one in the eye for competitors like the iPhone 11 Pro, which we rated the best camera setup you could find on a phone in our review.

What else will the Samsung Galaxy S11 include? Bezel-less screen? Five-time optical zoom? 3D facial recognition? We'll know more for sure as we inch closer to that vague 2020 reveal date.

