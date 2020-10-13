This Dyson V10 Absolute deal is one of the best of Amazon Prime Day

Dyson has been doing deals non-stop in recent weeks – check all current Dyson deals – but it's really pushed the boat out for Amazon Prime Day with $150 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute.

• Shop this Dyson V10 Absolute deal NOW – was $549, now $399 today only

This is among the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner deals we have seen. Although it is a bit older and lacks the 'smart power' control and more advanced cleaning head of the Dyson V11, the V10 is otherwise extremely similar to the V11 both visually and in terms of performance. Getting it for under 400 bucks is a solid gold deal.

Dyson V10 Absolute $399 | Usually $549 | Save $150 at Dyson.com

The V10 is remarkably similar to the flagship V11 and the 'Absolute' package includes heads for hard floors, carpets, stairs, upholstery, pet hair, dusting and 'crevices'. This is about as cheap as the V10 Absolute has ever been. It's unlikely you'll get a better cordless vacuum cleaner than this for the price.View Deal

Today's best Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute deals Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute... Dyson Inc. $399.99 View Deal Low Stock Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute... Amazon Prime $594.99 View Deal

Why you should buy Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Run time: up to 60 minutes (admittedly more like 8-10 minutes on maximum power, but you'd be surprised how much you can do without using the turbo setting) | Bin capacity: 0.76 litres | Charge time: 3.5 hours

Although now replaced as top dog in the Dyson line-up by the V11, the V10 remains an excellent choice, especially at this kind of price. It comes with 2 large heads – one for carpet and one for hard floors (although the carpet one is perfectly good on hard floors as well, in truth) . Overall suction power is slightly less powerful than the V11 and the battery lacks the V11's smart optimisation and hence tends to last a shorter period of time between charges. Battery life is still sufficient for anyone who isn't wanting to deep clean a whole, large house in one pass.

Although 0.76 litres might not sound like much, the bin is actually surprisingly capacious – and it's easy to empty, too. The Absolute package has every attachment any user could want.

Particularly if you vacuum 'little but often' and have largely hard floors and a few rugs, this is a great choice. It also looks a bit like a ray gun, which is another big plus.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales