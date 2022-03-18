This Disney Plus movie gem got 98% on Rotten Tomatoes – but still has no sequel

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus has a lot of awesome animated features in its huge content library. However, there is one movie that to this day, six whole years after its original release, doesn't have the sequel it rightfully deserves.

And, when I say rightfully deserves, I don't just mean in my opinion, but according to that of the critics and the mass public alike, with the movie in question bagging an incredible, near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film? Only the incredibly funny and entertaining Zootopia.

Stacked with voice talent, with characters voiced by Idris Elba, Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, J.K. Simmons and Alan Tudyk, Zootopia is an animated feature that centers around the mammal metropolis that is Zootopia – a mega city where animals live and co-exist.

However, when rabbit Judy Hopps moves to Zootopia to become the first rabbit to join the police force, she ends up getting involved with wily fox Nick Wilde and also in a mysterious, disturbing case that could have massive implications for the city and every other animal in it.

Why is Zootopia so good? As one critic perfectly puts it:

"The genius of the film lies in its combination of traditional Disney characters and situations with a very subversive storytelling style."

In essence, it looks like a traditional Disney animated movie but its script, delivery, plot and jokes are not traditional Disney animated movie. The underlying themes are definitely quite mature and adult, but the cutesy animal animation and humour mean it's never tonally disjointed. It's a brilliant combination.

Which makes it even more crazy that Zootopia still doesn't have a confirmed sequel. A sequel to a movie critics said is "thought provoking and funny" and that "with time it may actually reveal itself to be genius", still hasn't been greenlit. And that's a real, real shame, as it is a genuinely unique film that hits for both adults and kids alike.

Luckily for Disney Plus subscribers, the original movie is available to stream right now in March 2022 for free.