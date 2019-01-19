This cycling jacket from Café du Cycliste is made for your long winter rides

A winter-beating technical hooded jacket for day-long riding

Café du Cycliste jacket

By

French cycling apparel brand Café du Cycliste has just introduced a new addition to its Audax collection with the Zélie, a great-looking technical hooded jacket that's designed to keep you warm on long rides. For les hommes des sports, it's considerably more suave than a gilet jaune.

Built for distance, the Zélie jacket promises protection against the elements from dawn to dusk and beyond with its the three-layer windproof, breathable construction.

Details include oversized reflective elements on the rear and sleeves and an insulated hood which fits underneath a helmet. There are three cargo pockets, a zipped rear pocket, an oversized rear ‘drop’ pocket and a zipped chest pocket for smaller items.

Although the jacket is in deepest noir, a stylish and playfully deployed set of reflective details mean you remain visible to other road users.

AX gloves from Café du Cycliste mean you can be seen, yet remain trés chic

The jacket is accompanied by another launch from Café du Cycliste: the company's AX gloves. Designed to offer improved visibility in poor light conditions, the gloves feature windproof panels, a layer construction and reinforced leather palm sections, as well as reflective detailing.

The Zélie is priced at €260 / £252 / $325 and is available now on www.cafeducycliste.com and in Nice, London, and Mallorca stores. The gloves are priced at €75 / £73 / $94 and will be available from January 21.

Café du Cycliste sales

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.