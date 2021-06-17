This Breitling x Ironman watch is tougher than you are

Breitling and Ironman have teamed up to co-design the Endurance Pro Ironman watches – a special series of Breitling’s ultimate athleisure watch made to celebrate the partnership between the two brands.

The new mini collection features two exciting new watches: a red version available globally at all Breitling boutiques, retailers and on Breitling's website, and a black and gold piece exclusively available for Ironman race finishers.

Breitling has also announced additional models reserved for the Ironman community are planned for the coming months.

In 2019, Breitling and Ironman had already launched the highly successful Breitling Superocean Ironman Limited Edition, but this new partnership kicks off a long-term collaboration between the brands.

The Endurance Pro Ironman edition features an ultra-light 'Breitlight' case, a robust material 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than stainless steel. It's non-magnetic, thermally stable and hypoallergenic, and, if that wasn't enough, is also highly resistant to scratches, traction and corrosion.

Breitlight has a slightly textured effect accentuating the originality of the design.

It features a distinctive Ironman red dial and branded rubber strap – fitting a Breitlight double tang-type buckle.

It's powered by the Breitling Caliber 82, a COSC-certified SuperQuartz chronograph delivering precision, even when it's being bashed around while taking part in the Ironman triathlon.

(Image credit: Breitling)

To celebrate the partnership and offer a first look at the watches, a special event was held at the Breitling Boutique in Beverly Hills. In attendance as special guests were Ironman Hall of Famer and 1997 Ironman World Champion, Heather Fuhr; Ironman Ambassador and the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman, Chris Nikic; Ironman Hall of Famer and the Voice of Ironman, Mike Reilly; and professional Ironman triathlete Ben Hoffman, who was also on hand to celebrate the new watches as well as his recent partnership with Breitling as a local ambassador in the US. Since turning professional in 2007, Hoffman has won numerous Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and National Championship victories.

The watch is priced at £2,720 and is available now.

Liked this?