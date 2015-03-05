The Vive VR headset will not make you throw up...

According to Gabe Newell, 'zero percent of users' get motion sickness when using the Vive - HTC and Valve's brand new VR headset...

A few years ago, virtual reality was in a future tech league with invisibility cloaks and teleportation. After MWC and GDC this year, VR feels like the next exciting frontier and it's being ushered in by all the big names.

Sony Project Morpheus arrives early next year for PlayStation 4. Samsung's Gear VR 2 could appear before that. Facebook is building a virtual app. Oculus Rift has founded an in-house video content studio.

The main thing that is holding back the virtual reality revolution is the chronic motion sickness that the likes of Oculus and Project Morpheus can cause some users. Because in general, one of the golden rules of business is that people don't like to buy things that make them vomit all over their living room.

But as Valve chief Gabe Newell told The Verge, "zero percent of people get motion sick" when they use the Vive VR headset. This could be in large part thanks to Valve's 'Lighthouse' industry-leading motion-tracking tech, and that's backed up by our TechRadar brethren, who were most impressed when they got hands-on with Vive.

And if Lightroom is capable of overcoming that last hurdle for VR to really hit the mainstream, then Valve is breaking down the door by offering it to any hardware manufacturer who wants it for free. For free! If others decide to take up Valve on the offer, virtual reality could be a household phenomenon in as little as a year.