Xbox Game Pass to get a free upgrade that could open up 1,000s of extra games

Quick Summary Xbox is adding keyboard and mouse support to its Cloud Gaming service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. This will enable PC games to be played using more natural methods, although it's only in the public test phase at present.

Xbox Insiders have started to receive a software update that adds a great new feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

They will test it first before it will roll out to all players, but it's especially exciting for those who make use of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service that's part of membership.

That's because it finally adds keyboard and mouse support for games, which potentially opens up the cloud streaming platform to a far wider array of titles, including PC strategy games. It also means that some games, such as first-person shooters could offer mouse controls as well as gamepad – something many hardcore gamers prefer.

The update is available to Xbox Insiders on the Alpha-Skip-Ahead ring, so is only in its early stages of public testing. Those on the Insiders program get early system software builds to try out new features and capabilities before they make it onto every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

However, some features released in preview builds never make it into the wider world, so don't hold your breath quite yet.

What Game Pass games can be played with keyboard and mouse?

The games list released by Xbox for its trial is limited. The service is also currently only available through supported browsers (Edge and Chrome) and the Xbox App on Windows PCs for those enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.

However, there is the possibility that further accessory support could come to Xbox consoles too in future.

Here's the current list of games available to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming using keyboard and mouse for Insiders:

Age of Empires 2

ARK Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Deep Rock Galactic

Doom 64

Fortnite

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

High on Life

Pentiment

Sea of Thieves

Sniper Elite 5

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Xbox has also posted release notes on the update, including some extra details on how to get it to work.

As of tomorrow, 28 March, all Game Pass Ultimate members will gain access to Diablo IV as part of the latest batch of titles added to the service.