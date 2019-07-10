Best gaming monitors 2019: make your games look amazing

Gaming monitors are getting more sophisticated and feature-filled every year, so T3 has an up-to-date list of some of the best displays you can buy right now. We're huge PC gamers here at T3 Towers, and that means we're always on the look out for the best monitors to do our passion justice.

Our test rig is outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU (an amazing best graphics card), enabling us to really push every display to its limit with the very best games on the market in 2019. Whether you're looking for a high-end model with all the bells and whistles or something that walks the line between great specs and affordability, T3 has you covered. From ultra-wide, curved displays to 4K-ready machines, there's bound to be a model out there to play your best PC games.

Plus, now is a great time to either invest in a gaming display for the first time or simply looking to upgrade. There's bound to be some great savings and reductions to be had in the world of gaming monitors, so now's the time to start peeling your eyes for deals.

Whether you're planning to use it for your PC games, or you're looking to play it with your PS4 games or Xbox One games, our list of displays is sure to meet your requirements.

However, if you're looking for an instant recommendation, we consider the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ to be the best gaming monitor on the market right now. It's an incredible piece of kit that's worth every penny of its hefty price tag.

There's also plenty of other options from all the biggest and most-trusted brands, including Acer, Philips, Samsung, BenQ, Dell and more. Whatever your budget, we've curated models from across the price spectrum. We've also gathered together some helps tips to consider when buying a new gaming monitor.

How to choose the best gaming monitor for you

PCs are the pioneer when it comes to gaming graphics, but it doesn't matter how good your graphics card is if you don't have a monitor that can keep up with all those pixel-pushing improvements.

And be under no illusion, if you want to get serious about your gaming you need more than just a beefed up hard drive. You need a good a screen - after all, that's what you'll be staring at.

Naturally, a great gaming monitor has to look good, but most importantly it has to give you the specs that can give you a jump on your opponents: quick refresh rates, high picture quality and those all-important slick response times. The monitors that follow have these qualities and plenty more besides.

Most important, though, is response time (listed in ms) and low input lag. Response time is how long it takes a pixel in your LCD to change colour. After all, one of the main requirements for a gaming monitor is the ability to handle fast-paced action.

And, lastly, make sure you get a gaming monitor that comes with ports, modes, and connectivity options that you'll ideally want to use. It's no good spending money on a quality gaming monitor only to find out it doesn't have a specific input or auxiliary function you need.

The best gaming monitors you can buy today





1. ASUS ROG SWIFT PG27UQ The money-no-object best gaming monitor on the market today Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 600 cd/m2 Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 4ms Reasons to buy + 4K, 3,840 x 2,160 resolution + HDR and G-Sync support + Excellent build quality + 4 ms response time Visit Site

If you have the money to ring it up then the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the best gaming monitor on the market today.

Indeed, when appraising the PG27UQ it is tricky to know where to begin, with the system so strong across the board in terms of hardware and features.

The monitor delivers a stunning 27-inch 4K Ultra-HD display, which allows gaming at a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, and one that also comes loaded with HDR 10, Nvidia G-Sync and a 144Hz refresh rate, too.

There's also the panel's quantum-dot tech to consider as well, which delivers a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut to enable more realistic colours to be reproduced. And, speaking of colour, the PG27UQ also comes loaded with Asus' Aura Sync system that allows immersive ambient lighting.

Naturally, as you would expect from a monitor equipped thus, providing you can hook up a system capable of pushing 4K resolutions (hello Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti!) then playing great PC games on the Swift is a simply stunning experience. Play a title like Metro Exodus on it, which supports the awesome next-gen Ray Tracing lighting tech, and the immersion generated is truly next level.

Of course, even the best products tend to come with at least one caveat, and in this case it is the PG27UQ's price, which is undoubtedly high. If you can stretch to it, though, it will leave nothing to be desired.

2. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB A do-it-all 4K monitor of simply epic proportions Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: MVA Inputs: DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, mini DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode), USB 3.0 x 2 (w w/fast charging) Reasons to buy + Huge 43-inch 4K panel + DisplayHDR 1000 tech + Ambiglow lighting + Low input lag of 4 ms

For gamers the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB delivers simply astonishing gaming bang for your buck.

For just a shade over £500 the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB delivers a simply huge 43-inch, 4K, HDR panel that also boasts a crazy-high 1000 nits peak brightness.

A very tidy 4 ms response time, as well as Adaptive-Sync technology, mean that even the most frantic, high-speed gaming sessions remain lag and blur free, while the screen's Quantum Dot tech means colours really pop, too.

A fantastic selection of connection options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort and USB-C, also means that no matter what type of gaming system you need to hook up then you can, while the inclusion of Philips' Ambiglow lighting means the monitor can add to immersion with in-sync ambient colours.

A rock solid all-round performer that can be used for gaming, entertainment and productivity alike.

The BenQ combines HDR and an ultra-wide display into one amazing design. (Image credit: BenQ)

3. BenQ EX3501R HDR goes ultra-wide in 2019 Specifications Screen size: 35-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Refresh rate: 100Hz Response time: 4ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 2,500:1 Color support: sRGB 100% Weight: 23 pounds Reasons to buy + HDR support right out of the box + Crisp, clear display + Ultra-wide and HDR is a great pairing

BenQ has established itself as one of the go-to names in gaming displays, with the excellent EX3203R offering a 2560 x 1440 resolution with a lovely 1800R curve, so it's no surprise to see the Taiwanese manufacturer is making more waves with the release of the EX3501R. Combining an ultra-wide display ans support for HDR, this monitor is poised to upgrade your gaming setup for the better.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a feature that's really taken off in console gaming and regular TVs, but it's been less prevalent in gaming monitors. BenQ has included the utility in the EX3501R, giving colours and tones a sense of vibrancy and depth they simply didn't possess before. Add in that impressive curve and you've got one powerful, if slightly fiddly, gaming monitor.

4. Acer Predator XB271HU Delivering silky smooth gaming and excellent build quality Reasons to buy + Compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync feature + Up to 144Hz refresh rate panel + Very vibrant colours Visit Site

Offering excellent gaming performance, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU is compatible with Nvidia's killer G-Sync feature, which smooths gaming by synching the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU.

In other words, if you have a PC equipped with one of Nvidia's GTX graphics cards, you'll get silky smooth gaming at up to 144Hz (compared to the regular 60Hz that most monitors are capable of).

The difference is astounding. Whether you're gaming or undertaking productivity work, colours look vibrant on the XB271HU's IPS panel, which also boasts excellent viewing angles.

5. AOC AGON AG352UCG6 BLACK EDITION A great ultra-wide gaming monitor just got even better Reasons to buy + 120Hz refresh rate + Colour performance is on point + Ultra-wide screen is lush Visit Site

Building on the already impressive performance and specs of the AOC Agon AG352UCG, the revamped and revitalised AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition comes out swinging with a improved refresh rate and those very on-trend ultra-wide angles.

Sure, it's quite the outlay, with other monitors in this list retailing for under half the cost. But if you do pick up the 35-inch AG352UCG6 then you're getting one of the best colour performances you can buy right now, which when combined with the monitor's 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, tidy 4 ms response time and 2,500:1 contrast ratio, means that gaming picture quality is consistently top shelf.

And, with that super-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, you'll be able to enjoy Spaghetti Westerns to the full, too. Clint would approve!

Is you need an 8K resolution to game on the the UP3218K is a great choice. Better have that twin Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rig ready, though...

6. Dell UltraSharp UP3218K The best gaming monitor for 8K action Reasons to buy + Jaw dropping 8K resolution + Excellent build quality Visit Site

At over £3,000 the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is quite insanely expensive, but when you look at what it delivers, that price suddenly seems more apt. That's because the UP3218K is a 8K resolution monitor that not only delivers jaw-dropping fidelity and crispness, but also some of the highest quality colour reproduction available on any monitor.

Naturally, because it is Dell, build quality is also superb. Obviously it isn't for everyone, the price largely sees to that, but if you've got the cash and the gaming setup to deal with outputting games at a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320, then this is the monitor for you.

Ringing in at under £290, the XG240R delivers top value for money.

7. ViewSonic Elite XG240R The best gaming monitor for 144Hz, 1080p gaming on a budget Reasons to buy + 1080p and 144Hz + 1ms response time + Tons of customisable picture modes Visit Site

When it comes to 1080p 144Hz gaming monitors, ViewSonic has already made plenty of noise with the already impressive XG2402. But, in true monitor manufacturing form, the American firm is back at it again with an even better display offering - the Elite XG240R. It's not a huge overhaul, with much of the same features as the previous model in residence, but the additions are welcome ones and serve to make an already impressive formula that bit better.

Which is interesting in itself considering this is a TN model, rather than an IPS or VA panel. Even without the colour depth or contrast of a VA, the XG240R has a super swift 1ms response time so your on-screen gaming is always going to have the best technical experience. When coupled with Adaptic-Sync, that 144Hz refresh rate and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, this 24-inch display really performs really well. Colours are rich, blacks are deep and with a selection of viewing modes to choose from, it's often incredibly easy to get the best out of your current setup and game.

Some of the biggest changes comes in the XG240R's physical design. ViewSonic has gone for more of a 'stealthy' look this time around, replacing the red of the XG2402 with an all-black look that helps the thick bezels blend in with the rest of the monitor. The mixture of matte black plastic and brushed-effect plastic make for a decent if not particularly striking combo, but the overall design is elevated by the two arrowhead LEDs at the rear of the model.

The in-built menu system has also been given an overhaul of sorts, and it's a much more intuitive experience than the one shipped with the XG2402. Flitting between picture modes and adjusting image quality to suit the game you're playing and the console/PC you're playing on is so much easier. Again, the display itself isn't that far removed from the previous model, but with an adjusted responsiveness and an improved build quality, the XG240R is a quality and reliable display.





8. ASUS ROG Strix XG27VQ Big gaming performance for an attractive price point Reasons to buy + 144Hz refresh rate + 27-inch panel with 1800R curve + RGB lighting system

Asides from the Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ gaming monitor only delivering a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution rather than something a little higher and more exotic (see the PG27UQ for that), there really isn't anything else to dislike.

You get a rock solid 27 inches of screen to play on, which boasts a lush 1800R curve too, a high 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync and Free Sync for a super smooth gaming experience, and a varied selection of ports including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI, too.

As it is a monitor geared towards gamers, you also get a pretty darn powerful LED lightning system, including a very bright downward firing base projection. A really futuristic and weighty stand with swivel, tilt, and height adjustability complete a very attractive package.

9. Eizo CG319X The cutting ColourEdge is a post-production monitor with serious gaming credentials Reasons to buy + HDR gamma support + Stunning DCI-4K resolution + Perfect for post-production work Visit Site

The successor model to the CG318-4K, Eizo's CG319X takes an already incredible DCI-4K package to an even higher level by adding in even more features to the mix.

That 4096 x 2160 DCI-4K resolution comes with HDR gamma support as standard, so its 31-inch display as well a providing a very crisp and visually-arresting gaming experience, can also provide a cutting edge canvas for those working in professional video editing. It includes PQ (perceptual quantization) and HLG (hyper-log gamma), which work with those optimised gamma curves to render a true image on-screen.

Ideal for those editing HDR video content in a post-production setting, the CG319X comes with a set of sensor wings as well, which fit around the top and side of the display, and it can self-optimise in order to create the truest representation of your footage.

It's a very high-end model for very high-end use, hence the eye-wateringly high price point. But if video post-production is your bread and butter, and you also are a keen PC gamer, too, then this model is the best gaming monitor you can buy today.

10. LG 34UC79G The best gaming monitor for ultra wide action on a budget Reasons to buy + Sweet 21:9 aspect ratio curved screen + Monitor supports AMD FreeSync Visit Site

For this money you rarely get a quality ultra wide panel, but that's what LG has managed with the 34UC79G.

A 21:9, curved, 2,560 x 1,080 resolution display with AMD FreeSync (tech which eliminates tearing and stuttering), 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, 144Hz refresh rate, and rock solid stand that offers high levels of adjustability combine to produce a top draw monitor that, not 4K resolution aside, leaves very little to be desired.

If you are looking to go ultra wide and don't have a premium-level budget, then this is the monitor for you.





11. BenQ EX3203R A HDR-ready curved display packed with loads of top features Reasons to buy + 2560 x 1440 (with 1800R curve) + 144 Hz refresh rate Visit Site

BenQ continues its run of good form in the world of gaming focused monitors with the EX3203R, which packs in a high refresh rate, a curved display and support for HDR. The latter ensures your gaming exploits have the brightest of colours and the deepest of contrasts for a vivid display on-screen.

That 144Hz refresh rate offers a fluid performance, too, while the use of AMD FreeSync 2 technology eliminates choppy tearing and broken frames and ensures silky smooth gameplay. The EX3203R is also a looker, too, with a clean and minimalist aesthetic delivering a welcome dose of class.

The BenQ EX3203R also comes with support for USB-C, enabling SuperSpeed USB data transfer and 2K video delivery on one cable. Regardless of your game of choice, this robust 32-inch display will ensure you're doing it justice, as well as deliver for you in terms of general use, too.

Alienware AW3418DW

12. Alienware AW3418DW Alienware quality in ultra-wide display form Reasons to buy + Amazing refresh rate + Customisable lighting zones Visit Site

Alienware may be one of the biggest and most formidable names in gaming laptops, but it’s also proving a brand to be reckoned with in the world of gaming-focused monitors.

The AW3418DW features a powerful 120Hz refresh rate, the highest you can get right now in the ultra-wide range, and with a lightning-fast 4ms response time this 21:9 display makes for one powerful monitor for all your PC gaming needs.

It comes with NVidia G-Sync as standard, which helps reduce screen-tearing, and four customisable lighting zones for that extra layer personalisation (this is Alienware after all).

AOC Agon AG352UCG

13. AOC Agon AG352UCG AOC brings out the big guns, and delivers a 21:9 beauty of a gaming monitor Reasons to buy + Beautiful curved screen + Powerful 3440 x 1440 resolution + 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio Visit Site

The 35-inch Agon AG352UCG from AOC comes with plenty of big features to keep rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in gaming displays. For a start, you get an impressive 3440 x 1440 resolution, a silky smooth 100hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time.

Its 21:9 aspect ratio has the support of Nvidia G-Sync so you’re games won’t tear when they’re pumping away on ultra settings, making it ideal for use with competitive titles such as Overwatch or League of Legends (where even the slightest amount of lag can mean victory of a painful loss).

It isn't quite as well specced as its bigger brother, the AOC AGON AG352UCG6 BLACK EDITION located above, but then again it is cheaper while delivering 95 per cent of the same experience.